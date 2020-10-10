Said Benrahma: West Ham close in on deal for Brentford winger

Clubs in advanced talks over deal that could potentially be worth in region of £30m; Crystal Palace also remain interested in Algeria international

By Lyall Thomas

Sunday 11 October 2020 07:13, UK

Said Benrahma

West Ham are close to agreeing a deal to sign Brentford winger Said Benrahma.

The clubs are in advanced talks over a deal that could potentially be worth in the region of £30m.

As speculation surrounding Said Benrahma's future continues ahead of the transafer window, we take a look at some his best moments in a Brentford shirt

Crystal Palace also remain interested in the Algeria international.

Premier League clubs have until October 16 to sign players from the EFL.

Said Benrahma scores Brentford&#39;s second goal against Fulham in the Carabao Cup
Image: Said Benrahma has scored two goals already for Brentford this season

Benrahma, who is currently on international duty, has been a target for Premier League clubs after a superb season during Brentford's push for promotion in 2019/20.

The Bees have been prepared to deal for both him and his former forward-partner Ollie Watkins, who joined Aston Villa in a deal that could rise to £33m in the summer.

But no offers emerged for Benrahma until now, and he has been playing for Brentford, scoring two goals in four appearances so far.

