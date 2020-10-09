Joshua King: West Ham interested in signing Bournemouth forward

West Ham are interested in signing forward Joshua King from Bournemouth.

The main transfer window may have closed, but a domestic window between Premier League and EFL clubs remains open until October 16 - dubbed Deadline Day Two.

Bournemouth have already lost several of their best players since suffering relegation from the Premier League last season. Nathan Ake joined Manchester City, Aaron Ramsdale returned to Sheffield United and Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser moved to Newcastle.

King could be another big name to depart and West Ham are thought to be one of several clubs interested in his signature. It is thought Bournemouth would want around £18m for the Norway international.

King scored six times for Bournemouth in the Premier League last season and could have joined former club Manchester United on Deadline Day in January.

Image: King was linked with a move to former club Manchester United on Deadline Day in January

United made an initial bid of £20m for the 28-year-old which was rejected by Bournemouth but then failed to return with a second offer.

United were linked with a number of different strikers during the January window and ended up bringing in Odion Ighalo on loan from Shanghai Shenhua.

King has scored 50 goals in 167 appearances for Bournemouth and was also mentioned as a potential target for Tottenham before they signed Carlos Vinicius from Benfica on a season-long loan.

A domestic transfer window between Premier League and EFL clubs remains open until October 16 - dubbed Deadline Day Two - but how does it work?

The international deadline - where English clubs could buy, sell and loan players from abroad - closed on October 5, but an agreement between Premier League and EFL teams means players can still be transferred in England.

Image: Ismaila Sarr, Said Benrahma, and Joe Rodon could make moves to the Premier League before the domestic window closes on October 16

Following consultation between the leagues - and because FIFA allows a summer transfer window to run for up to 12 weeks - Premier League clubs can still do business with EFL sides for a further 11 days in a bid to bolster their squads.

They can make loan or permanent signings, as well as selling, but there cannot be transfers between Premier League teams.

All EFL clubs can still do domestic business with any English team up until Deadline Day Two next Friday.

The domestic transfer window will run until 5pm on Friday, October 16.