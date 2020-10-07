Sky Sports News broadcast the first 'green' Transfer Deadline Day on Monday October 5 which was a certified three-star albert sustainable production.
The albert certification, which is industry-backed and awarded by BAFTA, goes to productions that meet sustainable credentials, tackle the environmental impact of broadcasting, and inspire audiences to act on a more sustainable future.
It follows Sky Sports' 'Season of Sustainability', making all Premier League and English Football League matches shown live albert certified.
It is further progress on Sky's ambition to become net zero carbon by 2030 - two decades ahead of government legislation.
Sky Sports News' deadline day coverage was adapted somewhat because of Covid-19 restrictions but a feast of activity was still delivered on the channel and across our Sky Sports platforms on Monday for football fans around the country.
Trending
- Vettel reveals why he 'failed' at Ferrari
- Quarantine delays Cavani's Utd debut, PSG reunion possible
- Transfer Talk: Man Utd became 'deluded' over Sancho fee
- Modric defends Bale's Real spell - 'He's shy like me'
- How Calvert-Lewin's form exploded
- England players meet to discuss discipline
- What happened to the 20 stars to define the window?
- Barnsley cancel Diaby contract after doping ban
- Cavani, Telles, Diallo and Pellistri join Man Utd
- How much did your club spend?
Actions taken to ensure the most sustainable Deadline Day ever included:
- Reducing and offsetting travel with presenters and reporters using public transport as much as possible
- To help with sustainable travel, some reporters covered a cluster of clubs
- Using reporters who live local to the stories
- Encouraging all teams to go meat-free throughout the day. All catering was vegetarian
- Powering down equipment when it wasn't being used
- All staff used re-usable water bottles and cups
- No single-use plastic
- Recycling all rubbish
To reach albert certification, Sky Sports also provided training to staff and management on Climate Change and Sky Sports News is committed to discussing climate change storylines where relevant.
- Sky pledges to go net zero carbon by 2030
- Sky Sports signs UN climate change commitment
- How to follow Deadline Day on Sky Sports
In July, Sky Sports became the first broadcaster to sign up to the UNFCCC Sports for Climate Action Framework and is a founding member of BAFTA albert's Sports Consortium, a group dedicated to driving environmental improvement in the sports broadcasting industry.
Earlier this year, Sky announced it had achieved CarbonNeutral® certification for all of its UK Sky Original productions and received planning permission to build Sky Studios Elstree, what it is planning to be the most environmentally friendly TV studios in the world.
Sky Sports also won the One Planet Award for Sustainability in Sports TV at the SVG Europe awards earlier this year.
How to follow Deadline Day Two?
Keep up to date with all the latest in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also see all the latest Done Deals in July, August, September and October, plus the Premier League ins and outs.
Sky Sports News will also be across all the latest comings and goings with updates on rumours, done deals and analysis.