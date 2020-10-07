Sky Sports News broadcast the first 'green' Transfer Deadline Day on Monday October 5 which was a certified three-star albert sustainable production.

The albert certification, which is industry-backed and awarded by BAFTA, goes to productions that meet sustainable credentials, tackle the environmental impact of broadcasting, and inspire audiences to act on a more sustainable future.

It follows Sky Sports' 'Season of Sustainability', making all Premier League and English Football League matches shown live albert certified.

It is further progress on Sky's ambition to become net zero carbon by 2030 - two decades ahead of government legislation.

Sky Sports News' deadline day coverage was adapted somewhat because of Covid-19 restrictions but a feast of activity was still delivered on the channel and across our Sky Sports platforms on Monday for football fans around the country.

Actions taken to ensure the most sustainable Deadline Day ever included:

Reducing and offsetting travel with presenters and reporters using public transport as much as possible

To help with sustainable travel, some reporters covered a cluster of clubs

Using reporters who live local to the stories

Encouraging all teams to go meat-free throughout the day. All catering was vegetarian

Powering down equipment when it wasn't being used

All staff used re-usable water bottles and cups

No single-use plastic

Recycling all rubbish

2:43 After a dramatic transfer deadline day, Pete Graves and Dharmesh Sheth are joined by German football expert Raphael Honigstein on the Transfer Talk podcast to discuss the winners and losers

To reach albert certification, Sky Sports also provided training to staff and management on Climate Change and Sky Sports News is committed to discussing climate change storylines where relevant.

In July, Sky Sports became the first broadcaster to sign up to the UNFCCC Sports for Climate Action Framework and is a founding member of BAFTA albert's Sports Consortium, a group dedicated to driving environmental improvement in the sports broadcasting industry.

Earlier this year, Sky announced it had achieved CarbonNeutral® certification for all of its UK Sky Original productions and received planning permission to build Sky Studios Elstree, what it is planning to be the most environmentally friendly TV studios in the world.

Sky Sports also won the One Planet Award for Sustainability in Sports TV at the SVG Europe awards earlier this year.

4:11 Following Arsenal's £45m signing of midfielder Thomas Partey, Raphael Honigstein and Dharmesh Sheth discuss their prospects on the Transfer Talk podcast

Keep up to date with all the latest in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also see all the latest Done Deals in July, August, September and October, plus the Premier League ins and outs.

Sky Sports News will also be across all the latest comings and goings with updates on rumours, done deals and analysis.