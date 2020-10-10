Nir Bitton: Celtic midfielder tests positive for coronavirus while on international duty

Celtic midfielder Nir Bitton has tested positive for coronavirus while on international duty with Israel.

Bitton played against Scotland in the Euro 2020 play-offs on Thursday despite Celtic manager Neil Lennon claiming an ankle injury made it impossible for him to be involved.

The 28-year-old is set to join Scotland midfielder Ryan Christie in self-isolating during the visit of Rangers to Celtic Park next weekend, while Odsonne Edouard is a major doubt after testing positive while away with France U21s.

A Celtic statement read: "We send our sincere best wishes to Nir and any other players or staff affected within the Israel squad.

"We are in constant dialogue with Nir and look forward to him returning safely to the Celtic squad as soon as possible."

More to follow...