EFL clubs set to reject Premier League's £50m bailout

Clubs from the Championship, League One and League Two look set to turn down the Premier League's £50m bailout – and have told the EFL board they will decline any help which excludes any of its members.

The Premier League has offered grants and interest-free loans totalling around £50m to clubs in League One and League Two - but has made no funds available for clubs in the Championship.

The CEO of one Championship club has told Sky Sports News that the bailout offer is "simply an attempt to create a divide between Championship clubs and those in Leagues One and Two."

He said there was a "collective spirit" amongst clubs not to get separated by a deal designed to "divide and rule".

The decision whether to accept the Premier League proposal will be made by the EFL board, once it has considered the opinion of all its 72 clubs.

It is thought that in Thursday's Championship meeting, clubs stopped short of dismissing the Premier League offer completely, but made it clear that all EFL clubs would need to be its beneficiaries.

Following Thursday's meeting of League Two clubs, one club official told Sky Sports News that the bailout on offer was unacceptable in its present form and "now is the time to stick together".

"We simply can't accept anything which excludes any of the 72," he said.

The Premier League's chief executive Richard Masters admits there has been frustration over the public backing of Project Big Picture, but insists there is "no beef" with the EFL.

Masters described Wednesday's meeting as "candid, constructive and positive in the end" and denied any suggestion the proposals may have damaged the reputation of the league.

Image: Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has insisted he has "no beef" with the EFL

"Clearly there's some frustration a proposal that hadn't had any input from the Premier League, from our clubs, has been pushed so hard in public," he said.

"But we don't have a beef with the EFL, certainly not with its clubs. We want to have a good relationship with them. We're their biggest partner.

"We have a historic relationship with them. So we want it to be constructive."