2020/21 Sky Bet EFL season: November and December games on Sky Sports

Sky Sports has announced 16 more Sky Bet EFL matches to be televised in November and December.

On Friday, November 20, Birmingham will be the visitors to familiar territory when they take on Coventry, with whom they share their St Andrew's home, while Bournemouth will be live on Sky Sports twice in a matter of days, when they host Reading on Saturday, November 21 and Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, November 24.

The Brentford Community Stadium will host its first west London derby when fierce rivals Brentford and QPR on Friday, November 27 and two further fixtures create a bumper weekend of second-tier action; Bristol City travel to the Madejski Stadium to face Reading on Saturday, November 28, with Nottingham Forest vs Swansea taking centre stage on Sunday, November 29.

During the first midweek round of fixtures, Rotherham vs Brentford and Birmingham vs Barnsley are scheduled for Tuesday, December 1, with Sheffield Wednesday welcoming Reading to Hillsborough the following night. Meanwhile, Millwall and QPR face off against one another at The Den on Tuesday, December 8.

Confirmed EFL games on Sky Sports

November 3: Blackburn vs Middlesbrough, Cardiff vs Barnsley (Both 7.45pm)

November 4: Derby vs QPR, 7.45pm

November 6: Cardiff vs Bristol City, 7.45pm

November 7: Reading vs Stoke, 12.30pm

November 13: Bolton vs Salford, 7.45pm

November 16: Plymouth vs Portsmouth, 7.45pm

November 20: Coventry vs Birmingham, 7.45pm

November 21: Bournemouth vs Reading, 12.30pm

November 24: Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest, 8pm

November 25: Bristol City vs Watford, Swansea vs Sheffield Wednesday (Both 7.45pm)

November 27: Brentford vs QPR, 7.45pm

November 28: Reading vs Bristol City, 12.30pm

November 29: Nottingham Forest vs Swansea, 12pm

December 1: Rotherham vs Brentford, Birmingham vs Barnsley (Both 7.45pm)

December 2: Sheffield Wednesday vs Reading, 7.45pm

December 4: Barnsley vs Bournemouth, 7.45pm

December 5: Reading vs Nottingham Forest, 12.30pm

December 8: Millwall vs QPR, Stoke vs Cardiff (Both 7.45pm)

December 9: Bristol City vs Blackburn, 7.45pm

All Sky Bet EFL matches available on TV or online

While the doors remain shut to fans, or with limited spectators allowed through the turnstiles, an arrangement exists whereby all matches that are not live on Sky Sports will be available to stream by clubs on iFollow (or club equivalent service), for a match pass price of £10.

In addition, season-ticket holders will, under the newly agreed framework, be provided access to all home games subject to the agreement of the club where the supporter holds a season ticket. In the Championship access to away midweek matches will also be available as part of the season ticket package if clubs choose to offer it.

The match by match streaming and season ticket offer is a temporary measure that has only been put in place while clubs operate at a zero or reduced capacity as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and will be subject to regular review.

EFL chief executive David Baldwin said: "There is no argument that attending live matches is what the League, its clubs and fans want to see and, clearly, the overriding objective is to get supporters back into stadiums as soon as it is safe to do so. In the meantime, this framework allows our clubs, if they so wish, to reward their most loyal supporters by providing what we hope is only short-term access to watch their matches.

"It's important that whilst the doors remain fully, or part shut, we ensure there is the ability for fans of all EFL clubs to be able to gain access and watch their team and I would like to take this opportunity to thank Sky Sports for their support in this matter. Collectively, it's not our preferred situation but given the circumstances Covid has presented us it gives us a temporary option whilst we finalise our plans for fans returning."

Sky Bet Championship streaming

Championship clubs are able to stream any match not shown live on Sky to fans who purchase individual match passes for £10.

The new framework for season-ticket holders allows clubs to have the option to provide streams of:

All home matches, including those shown live on Sky

Any midweek away match, including those shown live on Sky

Clubs cannot provide access to any away weekend match, live on Sky or not, within a season ticket package.

Leagues One and Two streaming

League One and Two are able to stream any match not shown live on Sky to fans who purchase individual match passes for £10.

The new framework for season-ticket holders allows clubs to have the option to also stream:

All home matches, including those shown live on Sky

Clubs cannot provide access to any away match, live on Sky or not, within a season ticket package.