Everton vs Manchester United: Continental Cup tie called off over safety fears

Man Utd have expressed disappointment at the short-notice postponement despite acknowledging that safety comes first; Casey Stoney: "I must make it clear that we as a club wanted this game to be played and were accommodating in the options that were put forward"

Wednesday 4 November 2020 11:54, UK

Casey Stoney, Man Utd Women&#39;s manager
Image: Casey Stoney expressed her disappointment over the cancellation of the fixture

Everton Women's Continental Cup tie against Manchester United Women has been postponed due to safety concerns at Walton Hall Park.

The game was due to take place on Wednesday night but has been called off following discussions with the FA.

While the exact nature of the safety issue has not yet been disclosed, the FA WSL's Twitter account has said they will work with both clubs and an update will follow.

A statement from Manchester United said: "Manchester United can confirm that tonight's FA Women's Continental Tyres Cup fixture has been called off by Everton, with the permission of The FA, due to concerns around the stadium at Walton Hall Park.

"While safety must come first, Manchester United is disappointed with both the process and the timing involved in this decision."

Manchester United manager Casey Stoney added: "I must make it clear that we as a club wanted this game to be played and were accommodating in the options that were put forward.

"My players and staff have worked so hard in our preparation for this upcoming busy fixture period and it is therefore extremely frustrating to have it called off less than 24 hours before kick-off."

