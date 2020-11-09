Jose Mourinho says Tottenham could win other European leagues

Jose Mourinho says his Tottenham side "could be champions in other European countries" after reiterating the Premier League is the most difficult league to win.

The Spurs head coach watched his side momentarily go top of the Premier League table on Sunday following their 1-0 victory at West Brom thanks to a late Harry Kane goal.

Leicester's victory against Wolves meant Tottenham were subsequently knocked off the summit within hours and Mourinho is under no illusions how hard it will be to win his fourth Premier League title.

Image: Harry Kane scored Tottenham's winner against West Brom

"I would say that this team could be champions in many European countries," Mourinho said.

"In the Premier League it is the most difficult one to be [champions].

"You can do a good season, you can have a lot of points but in the end you know - Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea, Man United, Leicester, Arsenal - you can have a good season and not be champions."

Victory at The Hawthorns, thanks to Kane's 150th Premier League goal, continued an encouraging start to the campaign for Tottenham, who temporarily reached top spot for the first time since August 2014.

Their best Premier League finish came in 2017 when they finished second behind title winners Chelsea.

Fresh from the dual milestones of a 200th Tottenham goal and a 150th in the Premier League, Harry Kane's attentions are quickly turning towards the return of one of golf's majors, The Masters.

A keen golfer, Kane will be away with England on international duty when the event gets underway on Thursday, November 12, live on Sky Sports.

However, he is hoping his compatriots can impress at Augusta, just as he is aiming to do on the pitch with England set to face Ireland, Belgium and Iceland during the international break.

"I can't wait to be honest, it's going to be strange to how the golf course sets up in November," Kane said.

Image: Kane is a keen golfer and hopes to follow the action at The Masters

"We are away with England at the time so I think I might be missing the final day - we are playing Belgium on that Sunday - but I'll be watching as much as I can for sure.

"It'll be an interesting watch, hopefully some of the English boys can do well and get right up that leaderboard.

"I love to watch Tiger. When he won it last year it was amazing and pretty special. It'll be good to see him back out there.

"I think the English boys - Justin Rose, I think Tyrrell Hatton has got a good chance this year, he has been playing well, Ian Poulter is just missing that major but has had a great career - I would love to see one of them boys do it."