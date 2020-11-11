Tony Pulis: Sheffield Wednesday hold talks with former Stoke and Crystal Palace manager

Tony Pulis is the favourite to become the next manager of Sheffield Wednesday after holding preliminary talks with the Sky Bet Championship club.

The 62-year-old has been out of management since leaving Middlesbrough at the end of the 2018/19 campaign.

A second round of talks between Pulis and Wednesday officials are expected to take place in the next 48 hours.

Wednesday are also considering Nigel Pearson and Paul Cook for their vacant managerial position.

Garry Monk was sacked by Wednesday on Monday evening with the club in 23rd place in the Championship, having won two of their last 12 matches.

After taking over last September, Monk oversaw a 16th-place finish in his debut campaign at Hillsborough.

Wednesday were given a 12-point deduction in August for the 2020-21 season after being found guilty of breaching EFL spending rules, but the penalty was halved to six points last week following an appeal.

In a statement released by the League Managers Association, Monk said: "It is a huge disappointment to be leaving Sheffield Wednesday. It has always been a real honour and privilege to be manager of this historic club.

"Arriving at the club last September, I gladly accepted the huge challenge, which was something I was determined to get my teeth into. Making our way to third position on the league at the turn of the year was good progress.

"Unfortunately we were unable to maintain that form and produce the same consistency to gain the results we wanted.

"Amongst many other factors, strengthening my staff this summer enabled us to meet the target set for this stage of the season; being out of the minus points and beginning the next phase of climbing the league. It is a big disappointment to be unable to see the project through."