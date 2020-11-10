Sheffield Wednesday: Phil Neville on the list of candidates to be next manager

England Women manager Phil Neville is on a list of potential candidates to replace Garry Monk at Sheffield Wednesday.
Monk's sacking was exclusively revealed by Sky Sports News on Monday night with the Championship club languishing in 23rd spot in the table.
In April, Neville announced he would not be renewing his contract with the FA when it expires in July next year and is known to be considering a move into club football.
If he were to become Wednesday's next managerial recruit, Neville would be expected to forego his role as manager of Great Britain's women at the Tokyo Olympics next year.
- Garry Monk sacked by Sheffield Wednesday
- Phil Neviile: England friendlies not audition for Olympics role
- Nigel Pearson: My battle against coronavirus and desire to return to football
Former Wigan boss Paul Cook is one of the bookies early favourites alongside Tony Pulis.
Trending
- How is Zlatan still scoring at nearly 40?
- Paper Talk
- Bellingham called up by England
- FA boss Clarke sorry for referring to 'coloured footballers'
- F1 reveals record race calendar for 2021 season
- PL chief: We will move away from pay-per-view matches
- Neville in frame for Sheffield Wed job
- Neville: Spurs have the firepower to win title
- Merson Says: Serial-winner Mourinho can guide Spurs to title
- Taylor triple-header to be streamed for free
Ex-Leicester and Watford manager Nigel Pearson, a former Wednesday defender, has also been linked with a return to Hillsborough.
However, Pearson has previously suggested he would not want to manage in the city where his family home is.
The former Swansea and Leeds boss had been in charge of the Championship outfit for just over a year.
The Owls finished 16th last season and had just climbed off the bottom of the table last weekend after a points deduction for breaking EFL rules was halved from 12 points to six on appeal.
A run of four straight league defeats was ended with last week's 1-0 win against Bournemouth but Saturday's goalless draw with Millwall at Hillsborough left them 23rd in the table.
Carvalhal: Give a new manager time if you want promotion
Former Sheffield Wednesday head coach Carlos Carvalhal told The Football Show on Sky Sports News the next appointment must be given time.
The Portuguese manager took Sheffield Wednesday to the the play-offs two seasons in a row, and has some advice for the club if they want to play in the Premier League.
"The club must find a path as soon as possible to create good ways to put the expectations in the correct place.
"They have a good owner with a good heart. I expect he's learning about football day by day.
"I expect that around him the fans give confidence to a manager, put everybody together to put the club in the Premier League.
"Because if we choose a manager and we lose the confidence of the manager - I'm talking about the fans, the owner, the people around, and don't give time to a manager it will be impossible that Sheffield Wednesday will go to the Premier League in the next seasons.
"They must find a path, choose someone with a good project and follow that personality and trust 100% in the manager. This is the way."