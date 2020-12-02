Premier League XI selected by Adebayo Akinfenwa and Tim Cahill on Kings of the Premier League

The monthly Kings of the Premier League show returns on Sky Sports this Friday with another all-star line-up on the panel.

Sky Sports presenter Adam Smith and two guests build an ultimate XI from the top-performing players over the past month, armed with stats-based rankings and votes from the fans.

This month, Smithy is joined by Wycombe Wanderers striker and influencer Adebayo Akinfenwa - widely regarded as the world's strongest footballer - alongside Everton legend Tim Cahill, who appeared in four World Cups for Australia.

The pair will be pitting stats against gut, comparing results from the statistical Power Rankings with fans' votes for Kings of the Match on the Premier League website.

The guests disagreed on several selections before being forced into a decision and provided opinions on several of the hot talking points right now.

Do the Premier League's statistical leaders make the cut in this month's XI, or do the fans' favourites earn starting berths? Tune in to Sky Sports Premier League at 7pm on Friday to find out.

Kings of the Premier League: October XI

The weekly Power Rankings factor the previous five league games, weighted incrementally from the most recent fixture.

Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse reclaimed top spot in the form chart after another set-piece masterclass in the 3-2 defeat to Manchester United, teeing up Jan Bednarek from a corner and scoring an unstoppable free-kick.

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez shored up runner-up spot with a hat-trick during the 5-0 demolition over Burnley, while Jack Grealish (No 3) rejoined the elite performers with another stellar display in the 2-1 defeat to West Ham.

Bruno Fernandes slipped from the chart summit to No 4, despite scoring on the hour mark at St Mary's Stadium to reduce a two-goal deficit - before super-sub Edinson Cavani (No 7) nodded home twice to secure three points.

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris (No 5) kept his fourth clean sheet in five league games during a conservative goalless draw at Chelsea, with West Ham 'keeper Lukasz Fabianski (No 6) making five saves during the Hammers' win over Villa.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (No 8) tumbled five places after Everton suffered a 1-0 defeat to Leeds, while Wolves winger Pedro Neto (No 9) scored for the second game running in a 2-1 win over Arsenal - as did former team-mate and Liverpool forward Diogo Jota (No 10) in a 1-1 draw at Brighton.