Europa League round-up: Who else progressed?

Tottenham and Rangers booked places in the Europa League last 32 on Thursday, while already-qualified Arsenal sealed top spot in their group as they thrashed Rapid Vienna - but what happened elsewhere?

In Group A, qualified Roma cemented first place with a 3-1 home win over second-placed Young Boys, and there was also a 0-0 draw between Cluj and CSKA Sofia

Napoli, Real Sociedad and AZ Alkmaar remain in a battle for the top two spots in Group F. Leaders Napoli drew 1-1 at third-placed AZ, while second-placed Real Sociedad drew 2-2 at home against Rijeka.

In Group C, Slavia Prague and Bayer Leverkusen secured progression with a 3-0 home win over Hapoel Beer Sheva and 3-2 victory at Nice respectively.

Image: Samuel Chukwueze celebrates for Villarreal after scoring against Sivasspor

Granada and PSV Eindhoven did the same in Group E after the Dutch side won 1-0 at the Spanish outfit. A 2-1 defeat at Omonia Nicosia left PAOK Salonika eliminated.

In Group I, Villarreal advanced with a 1-0 win at Sivasspor, while second-placed Maccabi Tel Aviv drew 1-1 at Qarabag.

In Group K, Dinamo Zagreb have qualified following a 2-0 win at Feyenoord, who have been replaced in second place by Wolfsberger, 1-0 victors at CSKA Moscow.

In Group L, Red Star Belgrade joined already-through Hoffenheim in the next round following a goalless draw between the sides in Serbia. The other match in the pool was a 2-1 win for Slovan Liberec at Gent.

Image: Heung-Min Son is congratulated after giving Spurs a 2-1 lead at LASK

Spurs, second in Group J, advanced to the next round following a 3-3 draw at LASK.

After Peter Michorl's 42nd-minute opener for the Austrian hosts was cancelled out by a Gareth Bale penalty in first-half stoppage time, Son Heung-min put Jose Mourinho's side 2-1 up with a slotted finish in the 56th minute.

A dramatic finale then saw Johannes Eggestein bring things level in the 84th minute, Tottenham regain the lead two minutes later through Dele Alli's spot-kick, and LASK subsequently equalise again in time added on at the end thanks to Mamoudou Karamoko.

A point was enough to see Tottenham qualify ahead of concluding their Group J campaign next week at home against leaders Royal Antwerp, who are two points better off than Mourinho's men after beating Ludogorets 3-1 in Belgium.

Image: Scott Arfield wheels away in delight after his winning strike on 63 minutes

Rangers progressed with a 3-2 win over Standard Liege at Ibrox. Steven Gerrard's side were behind twice in the first half courtesy of goals from Maxwell Lestienne and Duje Cop, with replies coming via a Connor Goldson header and James Tavernier penalty respectively, before Scott Arfield netted the winner in the 63rd minute.

The Light Blues, Group D leaders, were joined in qualifying for the last 32 by Benfica, who won 4-0 at home against Lech Poznan.

The first supporters to attend a game at the Emirates Stadium in nine months saw Arsenal thump Rapid Vienna 4-1, with Alexandre Lacazette, Pablo Mari and Eddie Nketiah netting in the first half.

Image: Leicester were beaten 1-0 at Zorya Luhansk but have top spot sealed

Koya Kitagawa pulled a goal back for the visitors two minutes after the break, before Emile Smith Rowe notched the Gunners' third in the 66th minute.

Also in Group B, eliminated Dundalk still do not have a point on the board after losing 3-1 at second placed Molde.

Magnus Wolff Eikrem, Ohi Omoijuanfo and Martin Ellingsen netted for the Norwegians to leave Jordan Flores' late goal just a consolation for Dundalk as they recorded a fifth successive defeat, the joint worst start to a campaign in Europa League history.

Leicester, who top Group G and had already sealed a spot in the last 32, were beaten 1-0 at Zorya Luhansk following a late Allahyar Sayyadmanesh goal - their bid to clinch first place now goes to the final round of games, in which they host AEK Athens.

Image: Celtic have now lost their last three games in all competitions

Braga, also now qualified, are level on 10 points with the Foxes in second after beating AEK 4-2 in Greece.

Already-eliminated Celtic remain winless after five games in Group H having surrendered a two-goal lead to lose 4-2 at AC Milan.

The Hoops stunned their opponents with goals from Tom Rogic and Odsonne Edouard in the first 14 minutes before efforts in quick succession from Hakan Calhanoglu and Samuel Castillejo had Milan level before the break.

Jens Petter Hauge scored the hosts' third five minutes after the interval and, in the 82nd minute, substitute Brahim Diaz added their fourth.

Milan are now through along with table-toppers Lille, who beat Sparta Prague 2-1 at home.