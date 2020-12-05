Euro round-up: Real Madrid beat Sevilla to ease pressure on Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid edged Sevilla 1-0 on Saturday to end a three-game winless streak in La Liga and ease the pressure on coach Zinedine Zidane.

An own goal by Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bono Bounou in the 55th minute after a touch by Vinicius Junior gave Real the victory at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

Madrid arrived in Seville with Zidane under fire after the team had won only one of their last five matches in all competitions. They had lost two of their last three league games, including 2-1 against Alaves at home last weekend.

Real had the most significant chances in the first half, being stopped by a few good saves from home 'keeper Bono. The hosts almost opened the scoring with a bicycle kick from striker Luuk de Jong in the 52nd minute, but three minutes later Vinicius helped put Madrid on the board after a cross by Ferland Mendy from the left flank. The Brazilian forward redirected the ball with a soft touch and it hit Bono before going into the goal.

Elsewhere, Levante won 3-0 at home against Getafe, who finished the match with nine men after the sending off of Jose Manuel Chema Rodriguez in the seventh minute and Djene Dakoman in the 77th.

Getafe, who drop to 13th place, have not won in six league matches, since beating Barcelona 1-0 in October.

Bundesliga: Reyna stunner rescues Dortmund

A stunning strike from 18-year-old Giovanni Reyna earned Borussia Dortmund a 1-1 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt, who drew their fifth successive Bundesliga game.

Daichi Kamada gave the hosts a ninth-minute lead but, despite missing leading scorer Erling Haaland with a hamstring injury, Dortmund took control after half-time and midfielder Reyna levelled with the second Bundesliga goal of his career.

Dortmund, who had not drawn in their previous 27 league games, are third with 19 points from 10 games.

Eintracht, without a win in eight games in all competitions, are eighth with 13 points.