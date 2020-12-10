Trevor Birch appointed new EFL chief executive to succeed David Baldwin

Trevor Birch has been appointed as the new chief executive of the English Football League (EFL) and will take up his role on January 1, 2021.

Birch joins the EFL after leaving his previous role as director of football operations at Tottenham Hotspur.

He will replace former chief executive David Baldwin, who will step down from the role on December 31 after confirming his departure earlier this year.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed being a part of Spurs, however the opportunity to play a role in the EFL at such a crucial time is one I couldn't turn down," said Birch, in a statement realised by the EFL.

"There is a big job to be done dealing with the effect of the pandemic, together with participating in discussions on the future structure of football and I hope I can make a meaningful contribution to that process."

Birch has held a number of prominent roles within football, including chief executive of Chelsea, Everton, Leeds United, Sheffield United and Derby County, as well as chair of Swansea City.

"I am delighted to be able to welcome Trevor Birch to the EFL," added EFL chair Rick Parry.

"Trevor's vast experience has impressed me throughout our discussions in regards to the role, and having been a strong candidate in 2019 before withdrawing from the process, I am delighted that he has opted to take up the position and is able to join the League so promptly. I thank Daniel Levy for his understanding in this respect.

"I have known Trevor for many years and value the knowledge and expertise he has accumulated working with notable Clubs at all levels of the game including a number of Clubs in financial distress.

"I have no doubt that his acumen and experience will prove valuable for the EFL as we look to navigate our way out of the unprecedented set of circumstances presented to us by Covid-19 alongside considering the challenges of future reform to the pyramid as we look to develop long-term sustainability in the EFL."

Birch will join the EFL at a challenging time, with many clubs facing financial difficulty amid in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Last week the EFL and Premier League finally reached agreement over a rescue package worth £250m to ensure no EFL club would go under as a result of the pandemic.

A £50m package of grants and monitored grants was provided to clubs in Leagues One and Two, while the Premier League said it would provide up to £15m to cover interest and arrangement fees on a £200m loan taken out by the EFL which it would then lend on to Championship clubs.