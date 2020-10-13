PL club board member: Rick Parry should resign over 'Project Big Picture' plans

A board member at a Premier League club says there is agreement among 14 clubs that EFL chairman Rick Parry should resign over 'Project Big Picture' plans.

However, Sky Sports News has been told there is overwhelming support for the project within the EFL following several meetings between their member clubs and Parry on Tuesday.

Each division held its own individual meeting with the chairman of the League across the day, and the vast majority of clubs have strongly backed the proposals put forward by a number of top Premier League clubs.

A proposal to change the voting structure of the Premier League, as well as funding models for the English Football League and Football Association, has been drawn up by Liverpool's owners and is backed by Manchester United.

The proposal - called 'Project Big Picture' - includes several other major changes to the structure of English football, with a reduction from 20 to 18 teams in the Premier League and the scrapping of the EFL Cup and Community Shield.

'Project Big Picture' proposals Premier League reduced to 18 clubs

No EFL Cup or Community Shield

Special status for nine longest serving clubs - 'Big Six', Everton, West Ham, Southampton

Only six of the nine longest-serving clubs need to vote for major change

£250m immediate compensation for EFL

Figure also represents coronavirus financial bail-out

Club who finishes 16th in Premier League to replace sixth-placed Championship club in EFL play-offs

Premier League to commit 25 per cent of future revenue to EFL

The plans have been backed by EFL chief Parry, who said: "This is two of our great clubs showing leadership and exercising responsibility."

Sky Sports News has spoken to a board member of a Premier League club, who has said the 14 clubs are agreed that Parry has exceeded his authority and should tender his resignation.

They believe the proposals are a 'power grab' and they will be the key talking point at Wednesday's shareholders' meeting.

At those talks, discussions will continue over a bailout from the Premier League to the EFL - but it is understood the majority of 14 clubs are no longer willing to help out while Parry remains in charge.

It is also alleged that the support from the 'Big Six' is not as solid as has been suggested and doubts remain over several aspects of the proposals.

At Wednesday's shareholders meeting, there will be questions to Liverpool and Manchester United as to their potential knowledge of the leaking of the 17th draft of the project.