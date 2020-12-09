England fixtures: 2022 FIFA World Cup finals qualifying

England will kick off their qualifying campaign for the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals in Group I next year at home against San Marino on March 25.

Gareth Southgate's side will then face an away trip to Albania three days later before hosting Poland on March 31.

Qualifying for Qatar will resume in September due to the delayed UEFA EURO 2020 finals, with England travelling to Hungary (September 2), playing Andorra (September 5) on home turf and facing a trip to Poland (September 8).

A short respite follows before the reverse fixtures with Andorra (October 9, away) and Hungary (October 12, home), with the final two games played one month later against Albania (November 12, home) and San Marino (November 15, away).

Gareth Southgate says he is excited to see his youthful England squad mature on the road to the 2022 World Cup after learning their qualification route.

Captain Harry Kane will be 29 by the end of the qualification campaign, with other key players such as Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish turning 27.

Meanwhile, younger talents like Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka will be 22 and 21, respectively, by the time Qatar 2022 begins.

Southgate said: "I think that even in two years' time (we will see the benefit). In our last qualification campaign, we had nine players involved who were eligible for the Under-21s still, so we had an incredibly young group which means for two, four and six years time - with some of the other players who are coming through the system too - there is huge potential.

"We have got to keep winning in the present as well. We have a nice balance, it has been young up to this point but for the next few years that is very exciting."

Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol examines why some of England's 2018 FIFA World Cup heroes have struggled to break into the fold since that unforgettable campaign in Russia...

How times change. In July 2018, one of the youngest England World Cup squads returned home from Russia as heroes.

After 52 years of hurt, here was a group of young men who had not been burdened by carrying the weight of expectation that comes with representing England in a major tournament.

There had been no scandals and no controversies. The 23 players laughed and joked together at their training base outside St Petersburg. There were no egos and no tantrums.

The players lived and worked together in perfect harmony and relations with the media were so warm that there was even a daily game of darts between players and journalists. On the pitch, the players captured the imagination of the fans back home by playing with freedom and discipline and captain Harry Kane came home with the Golden Boot.

But what went wrong for the forgotten men of Russia 2018? Who has taken their place and is there any chance of them getting back in time to play in Euros next summer or in Qatar 2022?