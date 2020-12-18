Mikel Arteta: I still love being at Arsenal despite one of club's most difficult years

Mikel Arteta insists he still loves being in football management despite describing his first year in charge at Arsenal as one of the most difficult in the club's history.

Arteta celebrates his one-year anniversary as Arsenal manager on Sunday, following Saturday's trip to face Everton at Goodison Park, live on Sky Sports.

The Spaniard says structural changes at the Emirates over the past 12 months have shaken the foundations of the club, and while the first half of the year was punctuated with success in the FA Cup and Community Shield, recent form in the Premier League has taken the shine off their progress.

Everton

Arsenal Saturday 19th December 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

Arsenal are languishing in 15th place following the 1-1 draw against Southampton with the club enduring their worst start to a top-flight season since 1974.

"It has been one of the most challenging years of the club's history, for many different reasons. I believe we have made a lot of progress and implemented positive changes that have worked well," he said.

"We have gone through structural changes all across the club that has shaken the club big time.

"After a big shake-up, we need to find the stability, and in order to do that, we need time.

"We all knew, at least the people who made the decision with me to start this new project, that this was not a quick fix and it was going to take time.

"When you are shaking things up, things can take a while."

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal’s draw with Southampton in the Premier League

"The highlight of the year is the two trophies and the most disappointing thing is that we have not had our fans with us to take us through these difficult moments.

"It could have been a really positive year but the recent form in the Premier League has taken the gloss off what we have done this year. We have to accept our Premier League form has not been good enough."

Arteta says he loves being in the dugout despite a tumultuous first year in the role which has also been compounded by the challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: "I know how difficult this job can be in normal conditions. When you get to a club that goes through what we have in a year and on top of that we have a pandemic which is affecting the whole industry. To do your profession is even more challenging.

"At the same time I'm telling you I love what I do and I feel so lucky and privileged to be at this football club. The circumstances and context are what they are, we have to face them."

'Returning Martinelli will add energy, charisma and goals'

Arsenal hope to welcome back forward Gabriel Martinelli to the first team in the next few weeks after a serious knee injury kept him out of action since June.

Image: Gabriel Martinelli played 45 minutes against AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday

Arteta is confident the Brazilian can help solve Arsenal's goalscoring issues and be the catalyst to unlock the potential of his so far underperforming attack.

"Gabi is full of enthusiasm, belief, energy, charisma and goals. He is around the training ground and our sessions and the energy is different.

"He goes 100 miles an hour with his passion and way of playing. We have been missing him, he is contagious with his attitude. He will be a big plus when we have him."

Martinelli will play for Arsenal's U23 side on Friday against Leicester.

By Nick Wright, Sky Football journalist

This Sunday marks the first anniversary of Mikel Arteta's appointment at Arsenal. It has been a year of highs and lows. Few could have predicted his side would lie 15th in the Premier League table just four months after winning the FA Cup.

But transforming Arsenal's fortunes was never likely to be easy - least of all for a 38-year-old with no prior managerial experience. Arteta inherited a club in chaos and a squad in need of rebuilding. He has had to contend with problems off the pitch as well as on it.

Arsenal remain a long way from where he wants them to be. In fact, the Premier League table suggests they are further away than ever. So how did they get here? And does a brighter future lie ahead?

Read the full analysis