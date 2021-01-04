FA will not charge coronavirus rule-breakers after string of incidents over festive period

The FA will not charge any player for breaking coronavirus rules over the festive period.

A number of Premier League players, including Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy, Tottenham trio Erik Lamela, Giovani Lo Celso and Sergio Reguilon, and West Ham midfielder Manuel Lanzini, were reminded of their responsibilities concerning coronavirus protocols after breaching the rules over the festive period.

The governing body insists protocols and compliance are determined by the respective rules of the leagues, so any breaches would fall under their jurisdiction.

The PFA are in dialogue with the Premier League in regard to player protocols, surrounding coronavirus.

The Premier League did write to clubs before Christmas highlighting the need to be vigilant and stressing that testing would be increased to twice a week, given the new strain of coronavirus.

However, the Premier League's guidelines relate to behaviour at training grounds and stadiums, rather than how players conduct themselves in their spare time.

The government believes everyone should be taking responsibility to keep the infection rate down, including footballers.

Outside training and games players have to stick to public guidance.