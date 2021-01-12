Man Utd could top Premier League table with draw at Burnley - how long since your club was top after New Year's Day?

Watch Burnley vs Manchester United live on Sky Sports Football from 8pm on Tuesday; Kick-off 8.15pm; Man Utd could top Premier League table for first time after New Year's Day since Sir Alex Ferguson left club and won title in 2013

Tuesday 12 January 2021 08:14, UK

MU2
Image: Man Utd could top Premier League table for first time after New Year's Day since Sir Alex Ferguson left club and won title in 2013

Manchester United could top the Premier League after New Year's Day for the first time since they last won the title in 2013 - if they draw or beat Burnley live on Sky Sports this Tuesday.

United last topped the Premier League two years and two months ago in August 2018 but it has been a much longer wait since they topped the table after New Year's Day in a season...

That happened nearly eight years ago to seal their most recent title-winning campaign, in the season-finale 5-5 goal-fest at West Brom, which also marked Sir Alex Ferguson's final game in charge after a 26-year reign at the club.

Burnley
Manchester United

Tuesday 12th January 8:00pm Kick off 8:15pm

But which other teams have topped the Premier League after New Year's Day in a season? As it turns out, only 11 clubs have achieved that feat in nearly three decades. Here, we count down each club's waiting time in reverse order...

*Dates reflect when each club last finished a day top of the Premier League after New Year's Day during a season

12. Liverpool (0 days)

11. Man City (1 year and 8 months)

Last topped table after NYD: 12 May 2019

Trending

MC

10. Chelsea (3 years, 7 months, 22 days)

Last topped table after NYD: 21 May 2017

CHE

9. Leicester City (4 years, 7 months, 26 days)

Last topped table after NYD: 17 May 2016

Also See:

LEI

8. Arsenal (4 years, 11 months, 21 days)

Last topped table after NYD: 22 January 2016

ARS

7. Man Utd (7 years, 7 months, 24 days)

Last topped table after NYD: 19 May 2013

MU

6. Newcastle Utd (19 years exactly)

Last topped table after NYD: 12 January 2002

NEW

5. Leeds Utd (19 years, 1 day)

Last topped table after NYD: 11 January 2002

LEE

4. Aston Villa (22 years, 4 days)

Last topped table after NYD: 8 January 1999

AV

3. Blackburn (25 years, 7 months, 29 days)

Last topped table after NYD: 14 May 1995

BLA

2. Norwich (27 years, 9 months, 9 days)

Last topped table after NYD: 3 April 1993

NOR

1. The rest (still waiting)

Last topped table after NYD: Never!

No other club has topped the Premier League after New Year's Day during a season!

Win £250,000 for free on Saturday!

Win £250,000 for free on Saturday!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3pm.
Win £250,000 for free with Super 6!

Win £250,000 for free with Super 6!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3:00pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Sky Mobile Sale