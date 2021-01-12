Man Utd could top Premier League table with draw at Burnley - how long since your club was top after New Year's Day?

Manchester United could top the Premier League after New Year's Day for the first time since they last won the title in 2013 - if they draw or beat Burnley live on Sky Sports this Tuesday.
United last topped the Premier League two years and two months ago in August 2018 but it has been a much longer wait since they topped the table after New Year's Day in a season...
That happened nearly eight years ago to seal their most recent title-winning campaign, in the season-finale 5-5 goal-fest at West Brom, which also marked Sir Alex Ferguson's final game in charge after a 26-year reign at the club.
But which other teams have topped the Premier League after New Year's Day in a season? As it turns out, only 11 clubs have achieved that feat in nearly three decades. Here, we count down each club's waiting time in reverse order...
*Dates reflect when each club last finished a day top of the Premier League after New Year's Day during a season
12. Liverpool (0 days)
11. Man City (1 year and 8 months)
Last topped table after NYD: 12 May 2019
10. Chelsea (3 years, 7 months, 22 days)
Last topped table after NYD: 21 May 2017
9. Leicester City (4 years, 7 months, 26 days)
Last topped table after NYD: 17 May 2016
8. Arsenal (4 years, 11 months, 21 days)
Last topped table after NYD: 22 January 2016
7. Man Utd (7 years, 7 months, 24 days)
Last topped table after NYD: 19 May 2013
6. Newcastle Utd (19 years exactly)
Last topped table after NYD: 12 January 2002
5. Leeds Utd (19 years, 1 day)
Last topped table after NYD: 11 January 2002
4. Aston Villa (22 years, 4 days)
Last topped table after NYD: 8 January 1999
3. Blackburn (25 years, 7 months, 29 days)
Last topped table after NYD: 14 May 1995
2. Norwich (27 years, 9 months, 9 days)
Last topped table after NYD: 3 April 1993
1. The rest (still waiting)
Last topped table after NYD: Never!
No other club has topped the Premier League after New Year's Day during a season!
