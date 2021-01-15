Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United midfielder named Premier League Player of the Month for December

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been named Premier League Player of the Month for December.

It is the fourth time he has won the award since arriving from Sporting Lisbon 12 months ago.

Fernandes scored three goals in six Premier League appearances in December as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side went unbeaten, winning four games and drawing the other two.

The 26-year-old scored twice in Manchester United's 6-2 drubbing of Leeds and also found the net in the 2-2 Boxing Day draw with Leicester.

3:07 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's win over Burnley in the Premier League

Fernandes also provided four assists in December, including a defence-splitting pass for Marcus Rashford's injury-time winner against Wolves.

The Portugal midfielder has scored 15 goals in 26 games this season across all competitions, helping Manchester United move three points clear of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table.

United travel to Anfield on Sunday for a mouth-watering clash with the defending champions, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 4pm.

Smith wins Manager of the Month award

Dean Smith has been named Premier League Manager of the Month after leading Aston Villa to three wins and two draws from their five games in December.

Image: Dean Smith led Aston Villa on a five-game unbeaten run in December

Villa achieved away wins at Midlands rivals Wolves and West Brom and beat Crystal Palace at home.

Smith's side also drew at Villa Park against Burnley and secured an unbeaten month with a draw at Chelsea.

Villa conceded just one goal in their five December fixtures and have conceded only 16 in the Premier League all season - the second fewest in the division.

They currently sit eighth in the league and are just six points outside the top four, with two games in hand on many of their rivals.

11:39 Paul Pogba talks to Pat Davison about Man Utd's top-of-the-table clash with Liverpool

Fernandes' midfield partner Paul Pogba admits Manchester United are not at the same level as Premier League champions Liverpool just yet.

Although Pogba says his side can win their first Premier League trophy since 2013, the France midfielder believes their title credentials will be severely tested on Sunday.

Liverpool

Manchester United Sunday 17th January 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports, Pogba said: "We have improved a lot, we keep improving but we still have a very young team.

"Obviously we cannot say now we are at the same level as them because they won the Premier League and keep winning so the day we win - that is when we say we are at the same level.

"If you want to be the best you have to beat the best. We want to beat the Premier League winners."