Paul Pogba exclusive: Manchester United not at Liverpool's level yet but can still win the Premier League

Paul Pogba admits Manchester United are not at the same level as Premier League champions Liverpool just yet, ahead of the top-of-table clash at Anfield on Super Sunday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sit top of the table, three points ahead of their old rivals current going into the encounter, which is live on Sky Sports (kick-off 4.30pm), having won nine out of the last 11 games.

Although Pogba says his side can win their first Premier League trophy since 2013, the France midfielder believes their title credentials will be severely tested on Sunday.

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports, Pogba said: "We have improved a lot, we keep improving but we still have a very young team.

"Obviously we cannot say now we are at the same level as them because they won the Premier League and keep winning so the day we win - that is when we say we are at the same level.

"If you want to be the best you have to beat the best. We want to beat the Premier League winners.

"I really can’t say that [this is the best Man Utd team I've been part of]. I think the last time Man Utd was first in this time was the Sir Alex Ferguson time. So you can tell there has been an improvement."

"We know how good they have been playing over the last few years - we know their quality and how they play. It's always been a tough game. We know how difficult it will be and we just have to focus and try to stay at the top.

"I think we can win it if we keep our focus but there's a lot of teams that can win it - we are not there yet, we are still very far."

Can Man Utd take the next step?

Defeat earlier this month to rivals Manchester City in the last four of the Carabao Cup saw Manchester United lose a fourth semi-final under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

They lost all three semi-finals they reached last season and it was a curse that struck again at Old Trafford against City, with suggestions it is becoming a mental block for Solskjaer and his side.

"It's not psychological [losing in semi-finals]. Sometimes you meet good teams in semis and we just didn't have enough. We met probably the best team in England at the minute and for me, we just didn't have enough today."

When asked how a team takes the next step, Pogba said: "By always wanting more. Always focus on the next game, the most important one. Always the next game, the next game. If you win 3-0, or lose 1-0, it's the next game. Keep the focus, keep the mentality, keep strong in the head and keep calm.

"Obviously with confidence that you are going to do it. That's how I see it. You are not a champion until you get the trophy, so you have to keep carrying on."

Paul Pogba has said players can find another way to "be happy" amid new Premier League protocols regarding goal celebrations.

Referees have been told to remind players of the need to maintain social distancing as much as possible during games, and when celebrating goals.

"You find another way, you find another way to celebrate, to be happy," Pogba said. "But the most important thing is the result. Obviously there are rules and we have to respect that for the safety of everyone."

He added: "I did have it but that was when I was at home. That's not the problem, as long as everyone is safe, that is the most important thing."

Graeme Souness insists Liverpool will be nervous going into a game against Manchester United for the first time in years, but should edge it.

Speaking on the Sky Sports' Pitch to Post Preview podcast, Souness provided an in-depth preview for the Super Sunday clash, which could see United stretch their lead at the top of the Premier League to six points.

Nine wins in 11 has edged Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side ahead of the champions, who have suffered with inconsistency this term, which Souness has in large parts put down to the long-term injury to Virgil van Dijk in October.

Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof will be competing for a centre-back spot at Anfield

Sky Sports News reporter James Cooper:

"When Anthony Martial was taken off against Burnley, it looked precautionary to me. It looked as though he had got a little pull and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer thought, 'this one might be in the bag and we need him at the weekend against Liverpool'.

"The other issue and problem for him is at centre-back and whether Victor Lindelof is fit enough with that back injury.

"Eric Bailly's form has been good, although Man Utd fans will tell you, in the big games - and you remember PSG last season - he has a ricket in him. It's something he's eliminated from his game so far this season, but most Man Utd fans are just maybe a little worried, going into a big game like this, that Bailly and Maguire are the two centre-backs.

"Although, Bailly does give you a bit more pace than perhaps Lindelof does.

"I think he will go with legs in midfield with Fred and Scott McTominay in midfield. They seem to be his go-to for the big games.

"Then, if you are going to play that formation with the three attackers and then the one striker, Martial, if he's fit, becomes the one down the middle, with Marcus Rashford probably on the right - although he does not like being on the right - Bruno Fernandes in the middle and Paul Pogba on the left.

"I do not think he will [try to play Edinson Cavani, Rashford and Martial] because he will want to accommodate Pogba. Most United fans would say they have seen the best from Pogba playing on the left at the moment.

"That is probably what he's weighing up - whether Pogba plays, or whether it is Cavani through the middle and Martial on the left, or perhaps even Mason Greenwood.

"But Ole has rotated and rested really, really well so they are fresh for a game like this."