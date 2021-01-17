Man Utd: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer disappointed by 0-0 draw at Liverpool

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his Manchester United side didn't deserve to win at Liverpool despite the visitors creating the stalemate's best chances.

Although United stay at the top of the Premier League after drawing 0-0 at Anfield, Solskjaer was disappointed by his team's display.

"We didn't deserve the three points because we didn't play well enough," Solskjaer told Sky Sports. "We didn't impose ourselves on the game, especially first half. We grew in the game and thought it was there to win in the second half and created two massive chances.

"We can play better than this, we know that. We can be more composed; we can have the ball more. We had to defend really often, and we gave the ball away too often. A couple of things we need to improve on."

United produced more shots on target than their hosts and twice went close to opening the scoring in the second half when first Bruno Fernandes and then Paul Pogba were stopped by Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson.

"I've got to be honest and say I'm disappointed at the moment," added Solskjaer. "With the injuries they have had lately, you want to come here and get a result. We didn't, but a point might be OK if we win the next one."

Keane's verdict on Man Utd's performance

Sky Sports' Roy Keane:

"I think Ole should be ok with it. There's been real progress.

"The next part is the hardest part. If you want to win the league, you have to win these tight games. They haven't quite shown that yet.

"But overall, I'd be pleased with their performance. They should be encouraged by it, without a doubt.

"I wouldn't be too critical of United. They showed a good mentality. The back four was brilliant.

"Rashford didn't turn up, Fernandes didn't play well, but they still created the best two chances in the game."

But should Pogba have scored the winner?

Sky Sports' Roy Keane:

"If Pogba wants to be the main man, he has to take that chance.

"They are saying it was a great save from Pogba but he has to score. Oh my goodness, he has to score. His first touch was so good, he had the opportunity to go across the goalkeeper.

"A huge moment in the season for Manchester United."

Klopp: The goals will come

Although Liverpool's long unbeaten home league run was extended to 68 games, they failed to properly test David de Gea in the visitors' goal and for the first time since March 2005, the Reds have failed to score in three consecutive league matches.

Manager Jurgen Klopp insists he was happy with the performance as chances are still being created - they had 18 shots but only three were on target - and he is confident the goals will return.

"We have a point more than before the game," Klopp said. "The performance was good enough to win but to win a game you have to score goals and we didn't do that, that's why we had that result."

Pressed for an explanation on his goal-shy Liverpool attack, Klopp added: "There is nothing fundamentally different, just the result is different. We try and score and we try not to not score.

"We have to not worry about it, but we obviously have to ignore the fact and hope it will come good again. We did that, but the only possibility we have is to create situations and be ready to fail, and then do it again. That is a massive difference to when you are flying, because then you deal with the missed chances better.

"I saw my team playing tonight a really good team with a clear idea with super passes and great counter-pressing and great desire to score and we didn't score.

"We will create chances and we will score. It is not as if we decide we will score a goal and now we will do it. I will help as much as I can to change the situation."

