Manchester United transfer news: Maria Thorisdottir joins from Chelsea Women

Manchester United Women have signed defender Maria Thorisdottir from Chelsea on a two-and-a-half year contract.

The 27-year-old Norway international, who has been capped 46 times for her country, has signed a deal to join Casey Stoney's side until the end of the 2022-23 season, with the option to extend for a further year.

"I'm proud to be joining Manchester United; growing up the club was always big in Norway, so for me to now be a part of the women's side is really exciting," Thorisdottir told the club's official website.

"I've been impressed with the way the team have developed in a short space of time and have heard so many good things about Casey too, so I can't wait to start working with her and the rest of the staff.

"I'm also really looking forward to getting to know my new team-mates, this group is young and ambitious and to be part of that is great; the future is really bright for this team."

Thorisdottir had played in Norway's top division with Klepp before moving to west London in 2017, where she went on to make 22 appearances, scoring once.

"I'm so pleased to welcome Maria to the club," Stoney said. "She's a fantastic player and character who I think will fit in really well here.

"Her power and versatility as a defender is clear to see, and I know she will add some great competition to our defensive unit and really strengthen our options.

"We're all looking forward to working with her over the next few seasons."

Image: Abbie McManus helped England reach the World Cup semi-finals in 2019 and was part of the squad that won the SheBelieves Cup

Earlier this week, Tottenham announced they have signed defender Abbie McManus on loan from Manchester United for the rest of the season.

The 28-year-old England international has made seven appearances in all competitions for United this campaign.

McManus, who spent a decade with Manchester City prior to joining United in 2019, said: "I'm really excited to be joining Tottenham Hotspur, a big club with big ambitions.

"The team is in great form, winning three games on the bounce, and hopefully we can continue to build on those performances in the next few games and get into the top half of the table."

United added: "The club would like to wish Abbie the best of luck for the rest of the campaign."

