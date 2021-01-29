Jordan Pickford: Carlo Ancelotti refuses to confirm if Everton goalkeeper will start Newcastle United game

Carlo Ancelotti has refused to say whether Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford will start against Newcastle on Saturday after his error in midweek.

The England number one was at fault for Leicester's equaliser in Wednesday's 1-1 draw, pushing a Youri Tielemans' shot into the net.

Ancelotti has occasionally rotated his goalkeepers this season - coincidentally Pickford was left out for the trip to St James' Park in November, with summer loan signing Robin Olsen preferred - but did not want to disclose who would play at Goodison Park this weekend.

Asked whether Pickford would start, the Everton manager said: "I don't know. I have to think about this. I am not in the habit of giving the line-up during the press conference.

"He did a mistake and I think that we can say this, but this doesn't change for me or his team-mates the confidence we have.

"He did fantastic saves in the past and if the team is solid it is solid because Pickford was better than in the period before.

"There is absolutely no problem or doubt in his quality or his motivation."