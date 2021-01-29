Jordan Pickford: Carlo Ancelotti refuses to confirm if Everton goalkeeper will start Newcastle United game

Carlo Ancelotti admits Jordan Pickford made error in Everton's 1-1 draw with Leicester City in midweek; Ancelotti says he has "no doubts" over Pickford's "quality or motivation"; Everton are seventh in Premier League table heading into Newcastle game

Friday 29 January 2021 14:50, UK

Jordan Pickford
Image: Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was at fault for Leicester's equaliser in Wednesday's 1-1 draw

Carlo Ancelotti has refused to say whether Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford will start against Newcastle on Saturday after his error in midweek.

The England number one was at fault for Leicester's equaliser in Wednesday's 1-1 draw, pushing a Youri Tielemans' shot into the net.

Ancelotti has occasionally rotated his goalkeepers this season - coincidentally Pickford was left out for the trip to St James' Park in November, with summer loan signing Robin Olsen preferred - but did not want to disclose who would play at Goodison Park this weekend.

preview image 2:53
FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Everton’s draw with Leicester in the Premier League

Asked whether Pickford would start, the Everton manager said: "I don't know. I have to think about this. I am not in the habit of giving the line-up during the press conference.

"He did a mistake and I think that we can say this, but this doesn't change for me or his team-mates the confidence we have.

Trending

Save over 25% with NOW TV

Save over 25% with NOW TV

Catch Arsenal vs Man Utd on Sky Sports for just £25 p/m for 4 months (usually £33.99 p/m)

"He did fantastic saves in the past and if the team is solid it is solid because Pickford was better than in the period before.

Also See:

"There is absolutely no problem or doubt in his quality or his motivation."

Win £250,000 on Wednesday!

Win £250,000 on Wednesday!

One lucky winner won £250,000 for free last week. Could you be next? Play for free, entries by 6:00pm Wednesday.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Sky Ocean Rescue