Stuart Baxter sacked by Indian Super League club Odisha after using 'completely unacceptable' rape analogy

Englishman Stuart Baxter has been sacked by Indian Super League club Odisha after using an offensive analogy about rape over a refereeing decision.

The former England U19 manager, who has also had spells in charge of South Africa and Finland, made the remark after his side were denied a penalty in Monday's 1-0 defeat to Jamshedpur.

"You need decisions to go your way and they didn't," said Baxter, in his post-match interview with Indian broadcaster Star Sports.

"I don't know when we're going to get a penalty. I think one of my players would have to rape someone or get raped himself if he was going to get a penalty."

Shortly after Baxter's controversial remarks, Odisha tweeted: "It is completely unacceptable whatever the context and does not reflect the values of the club.

"We, at Odisha FC, unreservedly apologise and the club management will handle this matter internally."

On Tuesday morning, the Indian Super League's bottom club released a short statement confirming they had parted ways with the 67-year-old, whose contract was due to finish at the end of the season.

"Odisha FC has decided to terminate Head Coach, Stuart Baxter's contract with immediate effect. The interim coach for the remainder of the season will be announced soon," read the statement.

Baxter was appointed Odisha manager in June and was his first role since resigning as South Africa head coach in 2019.

At club level, Baxter has also managed across Scandinavia and at Japanese side Vissel Kobe, Turkish Super Lig club Genclerbirligi and Portuguese team Vitora Setubal.