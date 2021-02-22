David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship in the midweek round of fixtures? Find out here...

Birmingham vs Norwich, Tuesday 7pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Sneaking past Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday may have eased just a smidgen of pressure on under-fire Birmingham boss Aitor Karanka, but his side are in a perilous position just above the bottom three, particularly given Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday have games in hand.

Most teams have encountered a blip this season and Norwich seem to be well and truly over theirs now. The 1-0 win over Rotherham made it three straight wins for them, with just one goal conceded along the way. This should be a relatively simple away win.

Prutton predicts: 0-3 (Sky Bet odds)

Luton vs Millwall, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Arena

Successive defeats to Stoke and Cardiff in the last week means Nathan Jones' men have slumped to 16th, which is their lowest league position so far this season. Their failure to score in either leaves them with just three goals from seven league games in 2021 and just eight points off the bottom three.

The Hatters are currently heading in the opposite direction to Millwall, who have recently broken into the top half of the table and may have their sights set on a late push for the play-offs as outsiders. They have drawn more games than anyone else so far this season, though, and I can't see anything other than that here.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Rotherham vs Nottingham Forest, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

A quick glance at Rotherham's form shows a host of recent defeats, but that alone tells just a fraction of the story. Paul Warne's men have faced three promotion contenders in Norwich, Bournemouth and Cardiff in their last three and the fact they've not been beaten by more than a one-goal margin says a lot. The Millers just need a stroke of luck, it seems.

Despite being one of the form sides in the division since mid-December - with just two defeats in 13 since - Forest are still sat down in 17th ahead of their trip to Yorkshire. If nothing else, that just further emphasises the unpredictability of this division. I'm backing an away win in this one.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Brentford vs Sheffield Wednesday, Wednesday 7pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

That long unbeaten run had to come to an end at some point for Brentford, although I didn't think for a minute that three defeats would follow. They were second-best all afternoon against Coventry at the weekend and need to steady themselves quickly to remain in with a shot of automatic promotion.

It's now three defeats from four for the Owls, who are still right in the relegation mire going into this one. They are still within touching distance of safety at the moment but could soon be cut adrift if things don't improve. I'm going to stick my neck out here and say they'll pick up a draw in west London.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Bournemouth vs Cardiff, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

The fact Bournemouth have appointed Jonathan Woodgate as manager until the end of the season should add some stability going into the business end of the season, which is much needed after the way the last two months have panned out for the Cherries. They really are in danger of dropping out of the top six.

That adds all the more importance to this match, with Cardiff lurking just three points behind them ahead of this game. Mick McCarthy's men have won all five of their league fixtures in February and he remains unbeaten as Bluebirds boss. Therefore, I'm siding with them.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Preston vs QPR, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

I've previously mentioned how Preston are lacking consistency and that doesn't look as though it will change any time soon. The heavy defeat to Cardiff at the weekend left them a considerable distance off the top six and no doubt dealt a blow to morale, too.

I have to congratulate Mark Warburton for the way he's guided QPR back to winning ways. Rangers are currently on a run of four straight wins for the first time since August-September 2019 and I think they will make it five here, which is something they haven't done since October 2004.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Prutton's other predictions

Derby vs Huddersfield (Tues 7pm): 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Middlesbrough vs Bristol City (Tues 7pm): 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Wycombe vs Reading (Tues 7.45pm): 0-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Barnsley vs Stoke (Wed 7pm): 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Swansea vs Coventry (Wed 7pm): 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Blackburn vs Watford (Wed 7.45pm): 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)