Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool boss insists mood in camp is still positive in these challenging times

Jurgen Klopp insisted that while the mood in the Liverpool camp has been better, there is still a positive atmosphere as the club look to turn their season around.

Champions Liverpool are languishing down in sixth in the table, 19 points behind leaders Manchester City, after their fourth successive Premier League home defeat - equalling a club record - against Everton in last Saturday's Merseyside derby.

To make matters worse, injuries have decimated Klopp's options as he at least looks to steer his side to a top-four finish. Despite enduring a miserable season to date, the Liverpool boss, speaking ahead of his side's trip to Sheffield United on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, believes his team are still doing some good things, and morale is high.

"The atmosphere is right, it is appropriate to how it should be," he said. "It is not the best atmosphere we have ever had but there is nothing in between us, that is all fine. We all agree on the things we have to do. We have good moments as well. It is a very challenging time for this squad, as you can imagine, for different reasons. In these times you have to show your real face and that is what the boys do.

"During the week we work hard, look forward to the next game, look forward to a chance to turn it around for us, to win a football game. You need some positivity for that. It is not so easy in these moments. It is not like everything is clicking, but I am responsible for the atmosphere as well and I am in a good mood. I am not happy about the situation but this is a massive challenge, a challenge you can face in different ways and I prefer to face it in a positive way.

"I see a lot of good things in this team and a lot of promising things in our performances. We know we don't have results and we have to change things, but we cannot change things without keeping the good things as well. That's what we are trying to do. We try to influence as much as we can and the rest we have to accept. We have a positive atmosphere."

Klopp has received some good news after Diogo Jota trained this week following three months out with a knee problem, while Fabinho and fellow midfielder James Milner are set to return to training on Saturday

However, he admits the club have not yet considered Alisson's availability for Sheffield United on Sunday after the goalkeeper's father died in a swimming accident in Brazil on Wednesday.

"No comment about that. There's nothing to say. We didn't think about that (him playing this weekend)," he added.

"Diogo has trained twice with the team and looked really good but he's been a long time out. Fab will have his first session back with the team tomorrow. The same with James (Milner)."

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has undergone surgery on the groin injury he suffered in the Merseyside derby and will be out until April at the earliest.

Henderson was forced off in the first half of Liverpool's 2-0 defeat against rivals Everton at Anfield last Saturday and, after being assessed by the club's medical staff, it was decided an operation was necessary.

A Liverpool statement read: "Following further assessment with the club's medical team, Henderson has successfully had a corrective procedure carried out on the adductor injury. He will begin a rehabilitation programme immediately."

Klopp spoke about the absence of Henderson and the effect it could have on his team at Friday afternoon's press conference. He said: "They all have to be influential, with so many injured players at the moment. Most of them are leaders in this group even when they are doing their rehab.

"The best-case scenario? I don't know, it is not a quick one but we all hope that there is still a possibility for him to play a few games this season but we will see."