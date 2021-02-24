Diogo Jota returns to full Liverpool training as Virgil van Dijk steps up rehab

Diogo Jota returned to full training on Wednesday as Liverpool prepared for Sunday's trip to Sheffield United, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Portugal international Jota scored eight goals in his last 11 matches for Liverpool before a knee injury in their Champions League dead rubber against Midtjylland in early December sidelined him for almost three months.

After making tentative steps with individual outdoor training, Jota - who has scored a total of nine in 17 since arriving from Wolves in September - rejoined his team-mates at the club's Kirkby training base.

Image: Jota at Liverpool's Kirky training centre with Curtis Jones and Mohamed Salah

There was also positive news regarding Virgil van Dijk, who was pictured training outside with the ball as part of his individual recovery programme.

Van Dijk suffered serious anterior cruciate ligament damage back in October 2020 and had spent the majority of his recovery following surgery in Dubai.

Image: Virgil van Dijk continued his recovery from his anterior cruciate ligament injury

Liverpool are also still awaiting the results of a scan to determine the severity of the injury sustained by Jordan Henderson during the Merseyside derby defeat on Saturday.

0:34 Jurgen Klopp says Jordan Henderson's injury 'doesn't look good' and his medical staff are not feeling positive as the Liverpool captain faces a scan

The Liverpool captain was forced from the field in the 29th minute with an apparent groin injury.

Jurgen Klopp said on Sunday: "It's the groin/adductor region and nobody in the medical department was positive about it.

"It doesn't look good, but we have to wait, of course, for the scan tomorrow, hopefully."