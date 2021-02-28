Premier League hits and misses: Jose Mourinho's Gareth Bale stance vindicated? Arsenal alive and kicking

Was Jose Mourinho right all along about Gareth Bale? The Welshman's performance against Burnley assessed, plus another morale-boosting Arsenal win dissected...

"I am very happy for him, very happy for the team because the team needs his talent," Jose Mourinho told Sky Sports after Gareth Bale inspired Tottenham to an emphatic 4-0 in over Burnley.

Any side would want that sort of talent, especially the form Bale showed against Sean Dyche's side.

Questions have been asked of Mourinho ever since Bale returned to north London as the Spurs boss used him infrequently as he looked to regain his form, and more importantly his fitness.

And his struggle for fitness has always been the frustration for Mourinho.

During Spurs' difficult run, he had to fend off speculation about Bale's role at Spurs as the Welshman continued to sit on the bench as the north London club struggled to pick up results.

Mourinho remained tight-lipped.

He never questioned Bale's quality, but he did question his fitness as Spurs, and Mourinho, played the waiting game. Finally, it looks to have paid off.

The Wales international looks to be regaining his form, his confidence and he looks the fittest he's done all season. He also looks happy following some well-documented difficulties in Madrid.

"It was good, I have been building up a little bit to get fully fit - felt comfortable and my form is coming back. I've been happy all season. In the dressing room I feel comfortable and I'm having fun. I'm happy and I'm sure it's showing on the pitch."

It's also translating to the pitch now as Bale has been directly involved in seven goals in his last four appearances for Tottenham in all competitions (four goals & three assists). It was also the first time he has scored twice in a match since September 2019 and he has now scored in successive club appearances for the first time since for Real Madrid (v Getafe, Girona and Leganes) in August and September 2018.

Mourinho's stance, and patience, with Bale has been justified and he will be hoping this form continues as Spurs look to push up the league before the end of the season.

Oliver Yew

Two comebacks in four days have transformed the mood at Arsenal. Imagine if it had gone the other way, that they'd been knocked out of the Europa League and then beaten by Leicester? The pressure would have heaped on Mikel Arteta, with Arsenal's season effectively over.

Instead, they're alive and kicking, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's late winner keeping their European campaign going and an impressive response to going a goal down at Leicester allowing them to look up the Premier League table.

After a trip to Burnley next weekend, consecutive league fixtures against Tottenham, West Ham and Liverpool look key in determining whether the Gunners can beat the odds and close the gap on the top four. But they now at least look confident heading into that domestic challenge and their Europa League tie with Olympiakos.

The performances of Willian, Nicolas Pepe, and Martin Odegaard will also lift the Arsenal supporters for this key period. Willian repaid Arteta's faith in him by setting up two of the goals, while Pepe, who tapped in the third, produced one of his best performances in an Arsenal shirt.

Odegaard, who came on for the injured Smith Rowe, will now need to take on the responsibility at No 10 if the Englishman is out but showed off his quick feet in the build-up to Pepe's strike and is looking more assured and accomplished in this side.

Arsenal still have plenty of issues to address - they were all over the place for Leicester's opener and were wasteful with possession in the final third during much of the first half - but with confidence-boosting results behind them, they can attack these defining fixtures coming up with belief.

Peter Smith

1:04 Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers says Harvey Barnes will be out for at least six weeks and will require an operation for a knee injury

Leicester were hoping to move up to second in the Premier League table on Sunday. They're up to second - but in the injury standings instead. Harvey Barnes and Jonny Evans have joined a worrying number of their colleagues in the treatment room and defeat to Arsenal leaves the third-placed Foxes nervously looking over their shoulder.

That may seem premature and dramatic for a team which has lost just twice in their last 13 league games but without key figures across the park and amid the context of last season's drop-off, which saw Brendan Rodgers' side slide out of contention for a Champions League qualifying place, there will be worry in and around the Leicester camp.

Youri Tielemans gave Leicester an early lead against Arsenal but they were otherwise disjointed in their attacking play and badly missed the creativity of James Maddison to build up the pitch. With Jamie Vardy looking in pain for long periods and Barnes suffering a knee problem, their attacking options could take a further hit.

At the back, Luke Thomas - in for James Justin - struggled against Nicolas Pepe, while Daniel Amartey's deployment at centre-back after Jonny Evans went off was a reminder of the strain they're now feeling in that department, with Wesley Fofana and Wes Morgan absent.

With Dennis Praet and Ayoze Perez also out, that's eight important figures Leicester are currently missing and there are signs the available players - who were also knocked out of the Europa League on Thursday - are feeling the strain.

Given their depleted resources, the back-to-back Premier League games against Burnley, Brighton, and Sheffield United is a kind run of fixtures. But anything other than maximum points in those games will have critics pointing to their ominous run-in to the season: Man Utd, away. Chelsea, away. Tottenham, home.

Peter Smith

Fulham extended their impressive recent unbeaten Premier League run to five games with a goalless draw at Crystal Palace on Sunday lunchtime, but will it be a point gained, or two dropped come the end of the season?

The draw did move the Cottagers to within just three points of both Newcastle and Brighton, meaning Scott Parker's side are now unbeaten in their last seven league matches games on the road - their longest such run without defeat away from home in the competition.

However, you could see from Parker's body language after the game that he felt it was two points dropped in Fulham's bid to beat the drop, especially given their second-half domination at Selhurst Park.

In fact, the visitors had 16 shots in the contest - 14 of which came in the second half - the most they've ever had in the final 45 minutes of a Premier League away clash since 2003-04 without managing to score.

And Parker will definitely need his strikers to find their scoring touch between now and the end of the season if the west Londoners are to pull off the great escape.

Richard Morgan