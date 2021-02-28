Man City thrash Birmingham to keep pressure on Chelsea - Women's Super League round-up

Sam Mewis' double and goals from Lauren Hemp and Caroline Weir secured Man City a 4-0 win over Birmingham to maintain the pressure on Chelsea in the WSL title race.

The first chance came when Ellen White saw a close-range header palmed away by Birmingham goalkeeper Hannah Hampton after meeting Chloe Kelly's deflected shot.

Gareth Taylor's side remained dominant towards but could not convert their chances into goals until, just before half-time, Mewis powered home Kelly's cross from the right to give them a deserved breakthrough.

Midway through the second half, Mewis bundled in a close-range effort to double the lead after Birmingham failed to clear a corner.

The 28-year-old then turned provider a few minutes later, finding Hemp on the left to fire an audacious effort past Hampton - though Hemp suffered a knock in the process.

In the 66th minute, White slotted the ball to Weir who comfortably tapped a close-range effort into the back of the net. Rose Lavelle hit the crossbar late on as City extended their winning run to eight games.

Jill Scott scored her first goal since returning to Everton as they beat Tottenham 3-2 at the Hive.

Image: Jill Scott was on the scoresheet in Everton's win

Valerie Gauvin scored two penalties in quick succession, first converting an eighth-minute penalty by shooting to the left of Tottenham 'keeper Aurora Mikalsen, who dived the right way.

Minutes later, a foul by Kerys Harrop led to another penalty for Everton. Gauvin stepped up again, this time slotting the ball low and hard into the left-hand side, fooling the 'keeper.

Tottenham got one back in the 35th minute as a brilliant through ball from Kit Graham found Angela Addison, who dinked it past Everton goalkeeper Sandy MacIver, caught off her line.

Tottenham then made it 2-2 in the 57th minute with a superb shot from Gemma Davison. She had taken the ball from the halfway line and her shot from just outside the area got the better of MacIver.

Image: Angela Addison celebrates her goal for Tottenham

Everton then quickly regained the lead in the 61st minute as Scott scored her first Toffees goal since rejoining on loan from Manchester City in January, the 150-cap England midfielder powering in a header from a Claire Emslie corner.

Katie McCabe's superb strike was the highlight of a 4-0 win for Arsenal at Aston Villa.

McCabe struck with a rocket from outside the box into the corner to put the visitors three goals up.

They had had to wait for almost an hour to take the lead through Vivianne Miedema and Jordan Nobbs doubled the advantage with Lisa Evans wrapping up the scoring three minutes from time.