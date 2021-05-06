Champions League, Europa League dates, fixtures, teams - when and where are the finals?

Man City and Chelsea meet in Champions League final on Saturday May 29; Manchester United face Villarreal in Europa League final on Wednesday May 26

Thursday 6 May 2021 22:37, UK

Manchester United have reached the Europa League final
Image: Manchester United have reached the Europa League final

The Champions League and Europa League finals are set. Here's all you need to know...

Champions League

Manchester City, bidding for their first European trophy, are through to the Champions League final after beating PSG in the semi-finals - and will meet Premier League rivals Chelsea in the 2020/21 showpiece.

Chelsea beat Real Madrid 2-0 at Stamford Bridge to seal a 3-1 aggregate victory in their semi-final.

Chelsea celebrate Mason Mount&#39;s second goal in their 2-0 semi-final second leg victory over Real Madrid
Image: Chelsea celebrate Mason Mount's second goal in their 2-0 semi-final second leg victory over Real Madrid

This year's final will take place in Istanbul on Saturday May 29 with the game kicking off at 8pm, UK time.

The Ataturk Olympic Stadium famously staged the 2005 Champions League showdown, when Liverpool came from 3-0 down at half-time to beat AC Milan on penalties.

Aston Villa have approached the FA and UEFA to offer Villa Park as the venue to avoid the need for around 8,000 English fans to travel to Istanbul for the event.

preview image 0:24
Manchester City's players and staff enjoyed some wild celebrations in the dressing room after reaching their first ever Champions League final. Pictures: @zacksteffen_

UEFA has re-iterated that they are still committed to hosting the final in Istanbul, with details of travel and ticketing to be confirmed later this week.

Sky Sports News can reveal that UEFA hopes to secure at least 4,000 tickets for supporters of each of the Champions League finalists.

Semi-final results:

Final:

  • Sat May 29 (Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul)

Europa League

Cavani made it six goals in six games after 39 minutes
Image: Edinson Cavani ensured Man Utd strolled to the showdown

There will be no all-Premier League Europa League final.

Manchester United lost their second leg 3-2 against Roma but did the damage in the first meeting, with a 6-2 rout in that game ensuring they triumphed 8-5 on aggregate and reached their first final under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Arsenal bowed out, though, after failing to find a way past Unai Emery's Villarreal.

A goalless draw at the Emirates sent the Spaniards through 2-1 on aggregate to face Solskjaer's men.

Arsenal&#39;s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, left, and Villareal&#39;s Francis Coquelin challenge for the ball during the Europa League semifinal second leg soccer match between Arsenal and Villarreal at the Emirates stadium in London, England, Thursday, May 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Image: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was unable to inspire Arsenal to victory

The final will take place in Gdansk, Poland on Wednesday May 26 with the game kicking off at 8pm, UK time.

The Gdansk Arena was originally intended to host the 2020 showdown but the coronavirus outbreak caused the closing rounds of the 2019/20 competition to be staged in Germany.

The Polish authorities have confirmed that up to 9,500 spectators - 25 per cent of the stadium capacity - will be permitted.

VAR will continue to be used in the final, while five substitutions are allowed, with a sixth permitted for each side if the game goes to extra time.

Semi-final results:

Final:

  • Wed May 26 (Gdansk Arena, Poland)
