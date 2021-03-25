Football's child sexual abuse scandal: Crewe Alexandra chairman John Bowler resigns following Sheldon Review

John Bowler has stepped down from his role as Crewe Alexandra chairman following Clive Sheldon QC's review into child abuse in football.

"I have today informed my fellow directors that I intend to stand down from my position as a board member of Crewe Alexandra Football Club with immediate effect," Bowler said in a statement.

"I always intended to do so following the conclusion of the Sheldon Review into child abuse in football.

"As the only person left with an association to that era, I truly believe it was important for me to see it through to conclusion."

Crewe apologised to "every survivor of abuse" and expressed their regret at not learning of Barry Bennell's offences sooner in light of a report published by Sheldon last week.

If you need further information on child abuse, sexual abuse or exploitation, for either you or someone close to you, please see the list of organisations listed in the child abuse section on this page: https://www.sky.com/help/articles/viewersupport

