Lazio appeal £128,000 fine handed out over coronavirus breach

Lazio will appeal after they were fined €150,000 (£128,000) and president Claudio Lotito was suspended from football-related activity for seven months following a Covid breach by the club.

The Rome club have escaped a points deduction in a high-profile case that saw a number of players who tested positive for Covid-19 take part in league fixtures in November.

The Italian FA (FIGC) opened an official investigation into the subject in November and took the club to court in a hearing on Friday morning.

The federal court confirmed the outcome of the case on Friday afternoon as club doctors Ivo Pulcini and Fabio Rodia were also handed a suspension for 12 months.

The prosecutor asked for a €200k (£171,000) fine, a ban of 13 months and 10 days for Lotito and 16-month bans for Rodia and Pulcini, but the sentence handed out was more lenient.

Lazio subsequently confirmed they will appeal the decision.

A club statement read: "Societa Sportiva Lazio, following the declaration of the sentence of the sporting justice that imposes seven months of suspension for the president, 12 months for the club doctors and a €150,000 fine for the club, states that it will appeal these decisions."

The Italian FA is also expected to appeal the decision as they believe a stiffer sentence should have been handed down.