West Ham vs Chelsea preview, team news, stats, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats ahead of West Ham vs Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday (kick-off 5.30pm).
Team news
Jesse Lingard has been passed fit for West Ham's showdown with Champions League rivals Chelsea.
The on-loan Manchester United forward limped off at Newcastle last week but the problem was only cramp.
However, West Ham are without Craig Dawson through suspension, while Declan Rice and Michail Antonio are still out injured and Aaron Cresswell and Arthur Masuaku are doubts.
Mateo Kovacic will miss the clash at London Stadium for the Blues.
Trending
- Kane: I found out 10 mins before Jose was sacked
- Giggs charged with assault | Wales boss relieved of Euros duty
- Neville: We almost lost football as we know it
- Solskjaer on crazy week and man-management secrets
- Refocused Tuchel on ESL, strikers, and silverware
- Bielsa and PL managers back Bamford's comments on racism
- Tottenham fans call for club's board to resign
- Red Bull make key engine hire from Mercedes
- Arsenal fans protest against Kroenke prior to Everton clash
- PL clubs want Super League instigators to lose their jobs
The Croatia midfielder continues to struggle with a hamstring problem, and could miss Tuesday's Champions League semi-final first leg at Real Madrid too.
Chelsea are otherwise at full strength, with Thomas Tuchel having already confirmed that Edouard Mendy will start in goal ahead of Kepa Arrizabalaga.
- Get Sky Sports | Get NOW TV day pass for £9.99 | Live football on Sky Sports
- Premier League table | Premier League top scorers
- Premier League fixtures | Premier League results
How to follow
West Ham vs Chelsea will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm; kick-off 5.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
- Download the Sky Sports Scores App: Apple | Android
- The UK's No 1 scores app: Find out more
- Pick your Premier League Team of the Year
Last time out...
Opta stats
- West Ham have won three of their last five home league games against Chelsea (D1 L1), as many as in their previous 14 against them. They last won back-to-back home league games against the Blues in May 2003.
- Chelsea are looking to achieve their eighth Premier League double over West Ham, something they've only managed as many times in the competition against Man City (10), Sunderland (8) and Tottenham (8).
- West Ham are unbeaten in their last five home Premier League London derbies (W3 D2), last having a longer such run between January 2006-January 2007 (6 games).
- Only Manchester City (38) have won more points in Premier League home games this season than West Ham (31). Indeed, West Ham have won nine of their 16 home league games this season (D4 L3), last reaching double figures in a top-flight campaign back in 2001-02 (12).
- Both teams have scored at least twice in each of West Ham's last four Premier League games - the last time that happened in five games in a row for a club in the top-flight was the Hammers themselves in March/April 2016, with that run including a 2-2 draw with Chelsea.
- Chelsea are unbeaten in all nine of their away games under Thomas Tuchel in all competitions (W7 D2) - no manager has ever remained unbeaten in their first 10 on the road in charge of the Blues.
- West Ham manager David Moyes' last four Premier League wins against Chelsea have seen a different manager in the opposite dugout - Carlo Ancelotti (May 2011), André Villas-Boas (February 2012), Antonio Conte (December 2017) and Frank Lampard (July 2020).
- West Ham have had a player score a goal and an own goal in two of their last four Premier League matches (Tomas Soucek vs Arsenal, Issa Diop vs Newcastle). Before this, just two players had done so in the Hammers' 948 Premier League games (Frank Lampard v Leicester Nov 1998 and Carlton Cole v Fulham May 2010).
- West Ham's Jesse Lingard has scored in each of his last five Premier League appearances for the Hammers, with only Diafra Sakho ever scoring in six in a row for the club, doing so in September/October 2014.
- Jesse Lingard has been involved in 12 Premier League goals in his first 10 appearances for West Ham (9 goals, 3 assists). Only three players have had a hand in more goals in their first 10 appearances for a club - Mick Quinn at Coventry City, Les Ferdinand at Newcastle United and Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United (all 13).