West Ham vs Chelsea preview, team news, stats, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats ahead of West Ham vs Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday (kick-off 5.30pm).

Team news

Jesse Lingard has been passed fit for West Ham's showdown with Champions League rivals Chelsea.

The on-loan Manchester United forward limped off at Newcastle last week but the problem was only cramp.

However, West Ham are without Craig Dawson through suspension, while Declan Rice and Michail Antonio are still out injured and Aaron Cresswell and Arthur Masuaku are doubts.

Mateo Kovacic will miss the clash at London Stadium for the Blues.

The Croatia midfielder continues to struggle with a hamstring problem, and could miss Tuesday's Champions League semi-final first leg at Real Madrid too.

Chelsea are otherwise at full strength, with Thomas Tuchel having already confirmed that Edouard Mendy will start in goal ahead of Kepa Arrizabalaga.

How to follow

0:16 A preview of Matchweek 33 from the Premier League as Arsenal face Everton, West Ham take on Chelsea and Leeds host Manchester United.

West Ham vs Chelsea will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm; kick-off 5.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

West Ham United

Chelsea Saturday 24th April 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

Last time out...

Opta stats