Fernandinho: Manchester City midfielder named on Premier League released list

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho has been included on the Premier League list of players set to be released this summer.

Although there has been no official announcement from Manchester City on the Brazilian's departure, the 36-year-old's contract is set to expire at the end of June.

The Premier League released list, which was published on Friday, has included Fernandinho alongside team-mates Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia, who have already confirmed moves to Barcelona.

However, the list is not definitive with players still potentially signing new contracts with their respective clubs before the expirations of their existing deals.

Fernandinho has enjoyed an outstanding season at the Etihad, playing a key role in helping Pep Guardiola's side claim the Premier League and League Cup this campaign.

Sky Sports News understands the player has been offered a new deal, but terms are yet to be agreed with Guardiola previously speaking of his desire to keep Fernandinho at the club.

Fernandinho also posted a 500-word 'Thank You' message to Manchester City and fans on Instagram and a similar message on Twitter following the 1-0 Champions League defeat to Chelsea last Saturday.

Nonetheless, nothing compares to the moments of magic, happiness, lessons learnt, achievements and many titles.



To All of you, Thank you!1️⃣2️⃣ pic.twitter.com/YaPrExnee1 — Fernandinho (@fernandinho) June 2, 2021

Crystal Palace have the most number of names on the list with 22 in total including Gary Cahill, Nathanial Clyne, Scott Dann, Wayne Hennessey, James McCarthy, Mamadou Sakho, Andros Townsend, Patrick van Aanholt and Joel Ward.

Andy Carroll is another name on the list with the 32-year-old striker being used sparingly by Newcastle United over the last few months, last starting a game in the 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa in January.

Since then he has been restricted to cameo roles from the bench as manager Steve Bruce preferred Joelinton and had Callum Wilson back from injury in April.

Former England full-back Ryan Bertrand is also confirmed as released by Southampton with Sky Sports News reporting Leicester City were in talks to sign the 31-year-old on a free transfer.

West Ham have also confirmed the departure of Fabian Balbuena following three years at the club where he made a total of 62 appearances, scoring three goals.

Manchester United's Sergio Romero and Joel Pereira are also set to depart - although Juan Mata and Lee Grant are in talks to remain at the club.