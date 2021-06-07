England players being booed for taking a knee has 'sinister undertones', says Kick It Out's Tony Burnett

Kick It Out chief executive Tony Burnett issues a rallying call to supporters to 'drown out the idiots' until the situation becomes a non-issue; England boss Gareth Southgate's pleas to respect the gesture were once again ignored by a small section of crowd at Romania game on Sunday

The booing of England taking a knee has sinister undertones and is being perpetrated by a small, vocal section of fans who "just want to perpetuate poison".

That is the view of Kick It Out chief executive Tony Burnett, who has issued a rallying call to supporters to 'drown out the idiots' until the situation becomes a non-issue.

It comes after England boss Gareth Southgate's pleas to respect the anti-discrimination gesture were once again ignored by a small section of fans during the side's final Euro 2020 warm-up game against Romania.

Southgate and his players remain defiant they will continue to take a knee and once again reiterated it is a show of unity in the fight against racial discrimination and social injustice and not politically motivated.

"The fact Gareth Southgate and the players have made it really clear and articulated the reasons for taking a knee and the fact it's not linked to any political organisation does make me question the motives and rationale for people deciding to boo," Burnett told Sky Sports News.

"Some of the narrative that has underpinned the gesture around the last 12 months and around the Black Lives Matter movement has been quite sinister.

"There's been a lot of miscommunication and downright lies on the back of the message.

"Some people may be a bit confused but there are also some people who are taking a definite stance not to support any form of anti-discrimination campaign and I don't think they would support taking the knee or any other gesture.

"At the same time, they are few in number, but they've got a loud voice and the good, solid England supporters need to keep drowning them out

"We'd like to see a situation where the boos are continually drowned out by applause and right-minded good people send a real message to those who just want to perpetuate poison.

"I honestly think there is enough good people in this country to make this a non-issue so my strong push would be the strong supporters, the good supporters and vast majority who support our team drown out the idiots."

Image: England's Jadon Sancho takes a knee prior to kick-off against Romania

PM focused on 'actions not gestures'

Boris Johnson "is more focused on action rather than gestures" but has urged fans to "get behind" the England team following the latest incident of fans booing players taking a knee.

On the issue, a Downing Street spokesman said: "The Prime Minister supports individuals' rights to protest and fully respects the right of people in this country to peacefully protest and make their feelings known about injustices.

"On taking the knee, specifically, the Prime Minister is more focused on action rather than gestures.

"We have taken action with things like the Commission on Racial and Ethnic Disparities and that's what he's focused on delivering.

Asked whether the Prime Minister was therefore refusing to criticise supporters who boo the anti-discrimination gesture, the spokesman added: "No... the Prime Minister is supporting the England football team and wants them to succeed and he wants the whole country to get behind them in that endeavour in this tournament."

He added: "I would want all England fans to be respectful in any football match and, as I have said, he respects the right of those who want to peacefully protest in this way."

Image: Gareth Southgate and his backroom staff took a knee alongside the England players ahead of the friendly against Romania

'Gesture has lost its meaning; England fans are not racist'

England fan CJ Joiner from Block 109 says the gesture of taking a knee losing its original meaning and is now being misinterpreted.

Taking a knee was originally started in September 2016 with NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick using it to protest against police brutality and racism during the US national anthem.

While Joiner condemns the actions of the small minority who decided to boo the England players during their recent friendlies, he calls for a new, hard-hitting and clearer initiative to be launched.

"Players are doing it for one reason and one reason only, not to support any organisation but to show their support in the fight against discrimination and inequality," Joiner told Sky Sports News.

"Those players are following the original message but this original message of Colin Kaepernick has been lost.

"The majority that were booing are not racist, it's just how the message has now been misinterpreted and put out with perhaps some mistruths made about it too.

"Some organisations have taken it on which some people don't agree with as well so fans are booing the groups associated with that, rather than the original point.

"We probably need something more hard-hitting now because this overall message has been lost - something that can be shown every single week, every single day.

"I don't think the knee is that anymore but ultimately the players are taking a knee to fight discrimination - and it worries me that it will continue into the Euros."

