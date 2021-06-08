Football Association nominates Debbie Hewitt as first female chairperson from January 2022

Debbie Hewitt has been nominated as the new chair of the FA, with effect from January 2022, the governing body has announced.

Hewitt, who Sky Sports News reported in April had agreed to take the role in principle, is set to become the first woman to lead the organisation after receiving a unanimous nomination from the FA board.

A seven-member selection panel, led by independent non-executive FA director Kate Tinsley, picked Hewitt after considering her extensive non-executive career spanning over 15 years in Listed, private equity-backed and privately-owned companies, across many different sectors.

"The panel were in full agreement that she has the outstanding chair and governance expertise, across an extensive range of business sectors, as well as the proven leadership qualities and character required for the role," said an FA statement.

Hewitt, whose appointment is subject to ratification by the FA council, will succeed the interim FA chair Peter McCormick from the beginning of next year.

