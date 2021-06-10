Granit Xhaka: Roma in advanced talks to sign Arsenal midfielder

Roma are in advanced negotiations with Arsenal for the transfer of midfielder Granit Xhaka.

The Serie A club are thought to be close to Arsenal's valuation - believed to be in the region of £21.5m (€25m) - but have yet to agree a fee.

Personal terms between the Switzerland captain and Roma are not expected to be a problem.

Xhaka was requested by new Roma boss Jose Mourinho, who was named as Paulo Fonseca's replacement in May.

Image: Jose Mourinho will take over at Roma next season after he was sacked by Tottenham

The ex-Tottenham boss is understood to be an admirer of the Switzerland international and said of Xhaka two years ago: "He is the most important man in the entire Arsenal midfield. He's a true leader."

Xhaka joined Arsenal from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016 for a fee in the region of £30m.

He made 31 Premier League appearances during the 2020/21 season, scoring once, and has featured over 160 times in the league since his arrival five years ago.

The 28-year-old came close to leaving the Emirates Stadium in January 2020, amid reported interest from Hertha Berlin, but opted to stay in north London on that occasion.

Arsenal show interest in Neves and White

Image: Arsenal are interested in Wolves' Ruben Neves

Arsenal technical director Edu and manager Mikel Arteta are working hard on potential arrivals and Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves is someone they are interested in.

The Gunners are also one of a number of clubs interested in Brighton and England defender Ben White, while they also have not ruled out signing Brighton keeper Mat Ryan on a permanent deal following his loan spell at the Emirates last season.

Ryan may want assurances of game time before committing to a move.

Image: Arsenal are among a number of clubs interested in Ben White

Arsenal also remain in touch with Real Madrid over Martin Odegaard. The Norway international was on loan at the Emirates for the second half of last season with the Gunners looking into the possibility of signing him on a permanent deal despite the player's valuation remaining a potential obstacle.

Lacazette, Nketiah, Nelson fates to be decided

Image: Alexandre Lacazette could be among a number of players leaving Arsenal this summer

The futures of Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah, Sead Kolasinac and Reiss Nelson will be decided in the coming weeks with all four players entering the final year of their contracts.

Other players Arsenal may consider offers for to fund their own targets this summer are Joe Willock, Bernd Leno, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Hector Bellerin.

Willock has been linked with a move to Newcastle following a highly successful loan spell during the second half of last season.

Midfielders Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira went on loan last season and Arsenal will look to sell both players this summer.