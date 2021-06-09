Daniel Ek: Arsenal fan and Spotify co-founder set to increase bid to buy club from Stan Kroenke to £2bn

Spotify owner Daniel Ek looks set to increase his bid to buy Arsenal to £2bn.

Three weeks ago, the 38-year old Swede confirmed his initial offer of £1.8bn had been rejected by club owner Stan Kroenke.

Despite the rejection, Ek confirmed he remained interested in buying the club and it is understood the billionaire Arsenal fan is now preparing to increase his offer to £2bn.

Stan Kroenke's position remains unchanged. He and his son Josh released a statement at the end of April saying they remain "100 per cent committed to Arsenal and are not selling any stake in the club".

"Our ambition for Arsenal remains to compete to win the biggest trophies in the game and our focus remains on improving our competitiveness on the pitch to achieve this," the statement read.

The billionaire said he would make a "very compelling offer" to the Kroenkes in order for them to sell the club after fans protested outside the Emirates Stadium in April following Arsenal's decision to join a European Super League and called for the club's current ownership to resign.

Ek has held constructive talks with the Arsenal Supporters' Trust (AST), while Gunners legends Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp are backing the Swede's takeover ambitions.

Henry confirmed to Sky Sports last month Ek had "reached out" to the Kroenke family to present an offer to buy Arsenal and wants to "reinject the Arsenal DNA".