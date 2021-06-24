Jordan Henderson says Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham can give England extra insight on Germany

Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham can provide England with extra insight on Germany's Bundesliga players ahead of Tuesday's Euro 2020 last-16 clash, says Jordan Henderson.

Gareth Southgate's England face Germany at Wembley Stadium on June 29, having failed to beat them in the knockout stages of a major tournament since 1966.

Sancho and Bellingham both play their club football in Germany for Borussia Dortmund and have regularly lined up alongside and against some of Joachim Low's key players in the Bundesliga.

Henderson says the duo can share additional information with their England team-mates as they prepare for Tuesday's '"special" clash.

When asked if Sancho and Bellingham could aid Southgate's preparation this week, he responded: "They will do, a lot of us know a lot them anyway because they have top-class players across the pitch.

"We will know them well, we'll watch their games in the Euros. Jadon and Jude know them very well, they are both big players for us and I am sure they will be telling the lads one or two other things about them."

The Liverpool midfielder also revealed the team will not be changing their training methods with regards to penalties now that they face the prospect of a shootout in the knockout stages.

1:01 Jordan Henderson insists the England squad always practice penalties and nothing will change in their preparation to face Germany

"We always practice penalties so nothing really changes again. That's always the case in any tournament," he said.

He continued: "It's a special game, it's always a special game. In recent years you look at the one with the ball over the line which wasn't given, that was probably the standout game.

"It's special for everyone, for the players, the fans and the neutrals watching. It's exciting and everyone will be looking forward to it. We just have to stay focused and give everything on the pitch and have no regrets."

Image: Jordan Henderson was a second-half substitute in Tuesday's 1-0 win over Czech Republic

Henderson says he is ready to be involved in the fixture if he is called upon after playing 45 minutes as a substitute in the 1-0 win over Czech Republic earlier this week.

He said: "It was very pleasing to get some minutes the other night. I was very happy to get 45 minutes, I feel good and have felt good for a while. I didn't play up until the friendly [against Romania] a few weeks ago.

"I've been training for a long time, I've been feeling good and training well. I just need to make sure I'm ready when called upon and can do a good job for the team."

With progression into the knockout stages of Euro 2020 not even enough to silence those critical of Gareth Southgate's playing style, Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett analyses the tactical talking points ahead of England's last-16 showdown...

Image: Low says he is not worried about Germany's form going into the last-16 clash against England

Germany boss Low cast aside concerns about his side's patchy form ahead of their match against England.

Germany won only one of their three Group F games and were six minutes from elimination before a late Leon Goretzka equaliser kept them in the competition against Hungary in their final game on Wednesday evening.

0:38 Joshua Kimmich reacts after Germany set up a Euro 2020 round of 16 meeting with England, as they twice came back from a goal down to draw 2-2 with Hungary on Wednesday. (Pictures: ©UEFA 2021)

"I'm not worried, it's a totally different match," he said. "Hungary parked the bus, with everyone behind the ball, entered every duel, against England it will be a totally different match.

"They are playing at home, they want to attack, it's going to be an open match, more open than it was tonight. We need to improve on things, we are aware of that, and need to take care and be careful, especially at set-pieces.

"We cannot repeat the same mistakes again. We need to do things better here, but ahead of the match against England, we're looking forward to it.

"It's great news to play in London at Wembley against England. The group stage is over and now we have to focus. It's in or out now. Our performance so far hasn't been too good, but if we show what we can, as we did against Portugal for long spells, we can be a strong opponent, and if we don't do that we can get into difficulties."