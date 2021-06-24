Carabao Cup: Wayne Rooney's Derby to face former Manchester United team-mates in Salford City Round One clash

Wayne Rooney will be renewing old Manchester United acquaintances as his Derby side have been drawn against Salford City in Round One of the Carabao Cup.
League Two outfit Salford are owned by Rooney's former Old Trafford team-mates David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Nicky Butt and Ryan Giggs.
The first round only includes clubs from Leagues One and Two and 22 of the 24 clubs in this season's Championship.
Relegated Premier League sides West Bromwich Albion and Fulham join the competition in Round Two alongside the Premier League clubs that are not competing in Europe.
However, Sheffield United, who finished bottom of the Premier League, are at home to Carlisle United while Reading take on 2013 winners Swansea in another of the stand-out ties of the round.
EFL Cup debutants Sutton United, promoted to the Football League last season for the first time in their 123-year history, are away to Championship side Cardiff City.
Meanwhile, fellow newly-promoted Hartlepool United host League One's Crewe Alexandra.
A total of 35 fixtures were drawn with teams divided into Northern and Southern sections and matches scheduled to take place week commencing August 9.
The Carabao Cup Northern section:
Sheffield Wednesday vs Huddersfield Town
Derby County vs Salford City
Hartlepool United vs Crewe Alexandra
Shrewsbury vs Lincoln
Mansfield Town vs Preston North End
Port Vale vs Sunderland
Sheffield United vs Carlisle United
Blackpool vs Middlesbrough
Harrogate Town vs Rochdale
Stoke City vs Fleetwood Town
Walsall vs Doncaster Rovers
Oldham vs Tranmere
Rotherham United vs Accrington Stanley
Barrow vs Scunthorpe
Hull City vs Wigan Athletic
Bolton vs Barnsley
Nottingham Forest vs Bradford City
Blackburn Rovers vs Morecambe
The Carabao Cup Southern section:
Cambridge United vs Swindon Town
Exeter City vs Wycombe
Crawley vs Gillingham
Burton vs Oxford
Coventry vs Northampton
Ipswich vs Newport
Forest Green vs Bristol City
Reading vs Swansea
Cardiff vs Sutton
Bournemouth vs MK Dons
Bristol Rovers vs Cheltenham
Peterborough vs Plymouth
Leyton Orient vs QPR
Stevenage vs Luton
Millwall vs Portsmouth
Birmingham vs Colchester
Charlton vs Wimbledon
