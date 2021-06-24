Carabao Cup: Wayne Rooney's Derby to face former Manchester United team-mates in Salford City Round One clash

Wayne Rooney will be renewing old Manchester United acquaintances as his Derby side have been drawn against Salford City in Round One of the Carabao Cup.

League Two outfit Salford are owned by Rooney's former Old Trafford team-mates David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Nicky Butt and Ryan Giggs.

The first round only includes clubs from Leagues One and Two and 22 of the 24 clubs in this season's Championship.

Relegated Premier League sides West Bromwich Albion and Fulham join the competition in Round Two alongside the Premier League clubs that are not competing in Europe.

However, Sheffield United, who finished bottom of the Premier League, are at home to Carlisle United while Reading take on 2013 winners Swansea in another of the stand-out ties of the round.

EFL Cup debutants Sutton United, promoted to the Football League last season for the first time in their 123-year history, are away to Championship side Cardiff City.

Meanwhile, fellow newly-promoted Hartlepool United host League One's Crewe Alexandra.

A total of 35 fixtures were drawn with teams divided into Northern and Southern sections and matches scheduled to take place week commencing August 9.

5:00 An exclusive behind-the-scenes look at our coverage of the Carabao Cup final, as Tottenham went looking for their first trophy in 13 years against Manchester City

The Carabao Cup Northern section:

Sheffield Wednesday vs Huddersfield Town

Derby County vs Salford City

Hartlepool United vs Crewe Alexandra

Shrewsbury vs Lincoln

Mansfield Town vs Preston North End

Port Vale vs Sunderland

Sheffield United vs Carlisle United

Blackpool vs Middlesbrough

Harrogate Town vs Rochdale

Stoke City vs Fleetwood Town

Walsall vs Doncaster Rovers

Oldham vs Tranmere

Rotherham United vs Accrington Stanley

Barrow vs Scunthorpe

Hull City vs Wigan Athletic

Bolton vs Barnsley

Nottingham Forest vs Bradford City

Blackburn Rovers vs Morecambe

Image: The opening round of the Carabao Cup saw a total of 35 fixtures drawn in both a Northern and Southern section.

The Carabao Cup Southern section:

Cambridge United vs Swindon Town

Exeter City vs Wycombe

Crawley vs Gillingham

Burton vs Oxford

Coventry vs Northampton

Ipswich vs Newport

Forest Green vs Bristol City

Reading vs Swansea

Cardiff vs Sutton

Bournemouth vs MK Dons

Bristol Rovers vs Cheltenham

Peterborough vs Plymouth

Leyton Orient vs QPR

Stevenage vs Luton

Millwall vs Portsmouth

Birmingham vs Colchester

Charlton vs Wimbledon

When does the 2021/22 Premier League season get underway this summer, when does the EFL term start, and what about cup dates and European competition?

Check out all the key dates for the forthcoming campaign.