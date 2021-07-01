Sky Bet EFL fixtures live on Sky Sports: Bournemouth vs West Brom, plus Sheffield United and Fulham on opening weekend

Sky Sports will show live coverage of Bournemouth vs West Brom on Friday, August 6, as the 2021/22 Sky Bet EFL season gets under way.

Both teams are aiming for a swift return to the Premier League and the game will also mark the debuts of two managers - Scott Parker at Bournemouth and Valerien Ismael at West Brom.

The Baggies were relegated from the top-flight last term, while Bournemouth were beaten in the play-off semi-finals by the eventual winners, Brentford.

Another new entry into the Sky Bet Championship, Sheffield United, will also begin their season live on Sky Sports, as they host Lee Bowyer's Birmingham City on the night of Saturday, August 7.

United's city rivals Sheffield Wednesday will start life in Sky Bet League One in south London, facing promotion-chasing Charlton Athletic at The Valley, in an early evening kick-off on Saturday, August 7.

On Sunday, August 8, Fulham's opening game will be shown live on Sky Sports as they host Middlesbrough, before Coventry City and Nottingham Forest kick off their respective seasons later in the afternoon.

Sheffield United will be back on TV the following weekend as they travel to beaten play-off finalists Swansea on the night of Saturday, August 14, with Wayne Rooney's Derby travelling to Peterborough United earlier in the day.

Image: Derby County will play live on Sky Sports three times in August, including in the Carabao Cup

The first midweek fixtures take us to The Den for a London derby as Millwall host Fulham, as well as Huddersfield's match against Preston, both on Tuesday, August 17. A key clash between West Brom and Sheffield United follows on Wednesday, August 18.

The following weekend sees Bristol City vs Swansea City on Friday, August 20, before Barnsley's visit to QPR will be shown live on Sky Sports on Saturday, August 21.

The final weekend of August sees West Brom travel to Peterborough on Friday, August 27 before a huge Midlands derby between Derby County and Nottingham Forest in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday, August 28.

There will also be live Carabao Cup first-round football to savour on Sky Sports too in early August. On Tuesday, August 10, Derby will host Salford City, before Leyton Orient welcome QPR on Wednesday, August 11.

Live fixtures on Sky Sports in full

Image: Charlton Athletic will also feature on Sky Sports on the opening weekend of the season

Friday August 6 - Bournemouth vs West Brom, kick-off 7.45pm

Saturday August 7 - Charlton Athletic vs Sheffield Wednesday, kick-off 5.30pm

Saturday August 7 - Sheffield United vs Birmingham City, kick-off 8pm

Sunday August 8 - Fulham vs Middlesbrough, kick-off 1.30pm

Sunday August 8 - Coventry City vs Nottingham Forest, kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday August 14 - Peterborough United vs Derby County, kick-off 12.30pm

Saturday August 14 - Swansea City vs Sheffield United, kick-off 8pm

Tuesday August 17 - Millwall vs Fulham, kick-off 7.45pm

Tuesday August 17 - Huddersfield Town vs Preston, kick-off 7.45pm

Wednesday August 18 - West Brom vs Sheffield United, kick-off 8pm

Friday August 20 - Bristol City vs Swansea City, kick-off 7.45pm

Saturday August 21 - QPR vs Barnsley, kick-off 12.30pm

Friday August 27 - Peterborough United vs West Brom, kick-off 7.45pm

Saturday August 28 - Derby County vs Nottingham Forest, kick-off 12.30pm

Carabao Cup Round One

Tuesday 10 August Derby County v Salford City 1945

Wednesday 11 August Leyton Orient v Queens Park Rangers 1945

The 2021/22 Premier League will start on Friday, August 13 - 33 days after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

The season will end on May 22, 2022, with all 10 games kicking off at the same time.

The 2021/22 EFL season will kick off on Friday, August 6.

Next season's League One campaign will finish on the weekend of April 30, 2022, with League Two and the Championship on one of May 7 and May 8 respectively.

The League One play-off final will then be held on Saturday, May 21, the League Two play-off final on Saturday, May 28, and the Championship play-off final on Sunday, May 29.