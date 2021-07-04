Euro 2020: Two police officers injured after clashes with fans following England's quarter-final win

Two police officers were injured after clashes with fans in Leicester Square following England's Euro 2020 quarter-final win over Ukraine.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed they made nine football-related arrests on Saturday after England's impressive 4-0 victory in Rome.

Three men were arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer, four on suspicion of violent disorder, one on suspicion of actual bodily harm and one on suspicion of drunk and disorderly behaviour.

Image: England beat Ukraine 4-0 in Rome to set up a semi-final against Denmark

Deputy assistant commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, Jane Connors, said: "The Met has maintained a highly visible presence across London as people enjoy the Euros and celebrate England's progression in the tournament.

"Last night following England's match against Ukraine we saw a number of people take to the streets and I am pleased to say that this was all largely good-natured. Fans engaged positively with officers and they dispersed when asked.

"While a larger crowd gathered in Leicester Square this area was cleared by approximately 23:30hrs. Two officers were injured as this area was cleared and thankfully their injuries are not life-threatening.

"We want people to be able to enjoy the Euros safely and securely. We will continue to have measures in place to keep the public safe, prevent crime and disorder and respond effectively to any incidents.

"I would also like to remind everyone that London remains in a public health crisis and we must all take action to stick to the rules in line with the government guidance."

England face Denmark in the semi-finals of Euro 2020 at Wembley on Wednesday, with the winners playing either Italy or Spain in the final next Sunday.