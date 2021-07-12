Arsenal transfer news: Summer transfer window 2021

Wrapping up the Arsenal transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2021 summer window.
Who have Arsenal been linked with?
Ruben Neves - Arsenal have begun negotiations with Wolves over the signing of Ruben Neves (July 12, Record).
James Maddison - Arsenal are expected to make a major move for Leicester City playmaker in the coming weeks (July 12, Daily Star).
The latest players linked with a Arsenal exit
-
Confirmed Arsenal signings
Nuno Tavares - Benfica, undisclosed
Trending
- Grealish responds after Keane criticises England players over Saka pen
- Neville's verdict: Tactics, penalties and England pride
- England Euro 2020 player ratings: Sterling stars
- Italy vs England player ratings: Give Saka a ten
- Where did it go wrong for England?
- World Cup 2022: How long for England to wait?
- Debate: Was Southgate right with shootout selections?
- Southgate: Racist abuse of Rashford, Sancho, Saka unforgivable
- Southgate: I want to take England to Qatar 2022
- 'I'm here to cause heavyweight hell!'
Confirmed Arsenal departures
Dani Ceballos - end of loan
Mat Ryan - end of loan
Martin Odegaard - end of loan
David Luiz - contract expired
Mark McGuinness - Cardiff, undisclosed
Trae Coyle - FC Lausanne-Sport, undisclosed
Zech Medley - KV Oostende, undisclosed
Dinos Mavropanos - Stuttgart, loan
Daniel Ballard - Millwall, loan
Ben Sheaf - Coventry, undisclosed
Matt Smith - Doncaster, loan
Matteo Guendouzi - Marseille, loan