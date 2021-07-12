Arsenal transfer news: Summer transfer window 2021

Transfer news, rumours and gossip from the Emirates; summer transfer window runs from June 9 to August 31

Monday 12 July 2021 13:58, UK

James Maddison celebrates after scoring at Villa Park (AP)

Wrapping up the Arsenal transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2021 summer window.

Who have Arsenal been linked with?

Ruben Neves - Arsenal have begun negotiations with Wolves over the signing of Ruben Neves (July 12, Record).

James Maddison - Arsenal are expected to make a major move for Leicester City playmaker in the coming weeks (July 12, Daily Star).

The latest players linked with a Arsenal exit

-

Confirmed Arsenal signings

Nuno Tavares - Benfica, undisclosed

Confirmed Arsenal departures

Dani Ceballos - end of loan

Mat Ryan - end of loan

Martin Odegaard - end of loan

David Luiz - contract expired

Mark McGuinness - Cardiff, undisclosed

Trae Coyle - FC Lausanne-Sport, undisclosed

Zech Medley - KV Oostende, undisclosed

Dinos Mavropanos - Stuttgart, loan

Daniel Ballard - Millwall, loan

Ben Sheaf - Coventry, undisclosed

Matt Smith - Doncaster, loan

Matteo Guendouzi - Marseille, loan

