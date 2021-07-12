Arsenal transfer news: Summer transfer window 2021

Wrapping up the Arsenal transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2021 summer window.

Who have Arsenal been linked with?

Ruben Neves - Arsenal have begun negotiations with Wolves over the signing of Ruben Neves (July 12, Record).

James Maddison - Arsenal are expected to make a major move for Leicester City playmaker in the coming weeks (July 12, Daily Star).

The latest players linked with a Arsenal exit

-

Confirmed Arsenal signings

Nuno Tavares - Benfica, undisclosed

Confirmed Arsenal departures

Dani Ceballos - end of loan

Mat Ryan - end of loan

Martin Odegaard - end of loan

David Luiz - contract expired

Mark McGuinness - Cardiff, undisclosed

Trae Coyle - FC Lausanne-Sport, undisclosed

Zech Medley - KV Oostende, undisclosed

Dinos Mavropanos - Stuttgart, loan

Daniel Ballard - Millwall, loan

Ben Sheaf - Coventry, undisclosed

Matt Smith - Doncaster, loan

Matteo Guendouzi - Marseille, loan