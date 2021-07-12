Euro 2020: The FA to conduct a review into how people without tickets got into Wembley final

The Football Association said it will conduct a full review into how people without tickets were able to breach security and gain access to Wembley for Sunday night's Euro 2020 final.

A stadium spokesperson said during the match on Sunday that a "small number" of people had got into the stadium and that security staff and stewards were working to remove them.

However, there have been reports of some ticketless people being inside the stadium for the whole match, and of genuine ticket-holders being afraid to confront people occupying their seats.

The security operation around the match has been widely criticised, and FA chief executive Mark Bullingham told BBC Radio Four's Today programme on Monday: "We will do a full review and we will work with the police to catch anyone involved and make sure we can prevent it ever happening again.

1:29 Fans were pictured breaking through security barriers ahead of kick-off

"Anyone caught will obviously be banned and have the right action taken against them."

Bullingham said some "drunken yobs" had tried to force their way in, and added: "We run a stadium, not a fortress. We have got a fantastic security team at the stadium and they had never seen anything like it."

He apologised to any supporter whose experience had been affected as a result of the security breach.

1:51 A small number of ticketless fans gained access into Wembley

Videos were posted on social media of people being attacked within the stadium concourses, while away from the stadium there was also disorder in other areas of London.

The Metropolitan Police have made 49 arrests in connection with the policing operation for the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy at Wembley.

Footage also emerged in the hours before England's penalty shootout defeat by Italy of disorder in Leicester Square.

In a statement released after the match, Met Police said: "Thank you to the tens of thousands of fans who had good spirits and behaved responsibly. We made 49 arrests during the day for a variety of offences. We will have officers on hand throughout the night.

"Frustratingly, 19 of our officers were injured while they confronted volatile crowds. This is wholly unacceptable. A big thanks to officers across London and our blue light colleagues for their part in keeping Londoner's safe and moving tonight."