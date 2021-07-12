England Euro 2020 player ratings: Raheem Sterling stars for Three Lions

England produced their best tournament showing for 55 years in finishing runners up to Italy at Euro 2020 – so how did Gareth Southgate's players perform overall at the European Championship?

Jordan Pickford - 8

Matches played: 7

Played in every minute of the tournament, barely putting a foot wrong as he became the first goalkeeper in history to keep clean sheets in the opening five games of a European Championship.

The two goals he did finally let in both came from set pieces, while his two stops in Sunday's penalty shootout were still not enough to see England win their first trophy since 1966.

Kyle Walker - 8

Matches played: 6

Utilised as both a conventional right-back in a four-man defence, as well as a right-sided centre-back in a three-man backline, the versatile Manchester City defender was one of England's standout performers.

In particular, the 31-year-old shone in the semi-final win over Denmark, while his electric pace was often on display to help get his side out of trouble.

Luke Shaw - 8

Matches played: 6

After missing out on selection for the opening group clash with Croatia, the 26-year-old then turned in a series of buccaneering displays to became England's mainstay at left-back.

Not only did the Manchester United defender contribute three assists along the way, including for the crucial opener in the 2-0 win over Germany in the last 16, but he also opened the scoring against Italy with the fastest-ever goal in a European Championship final.

John Stones - 8

Matches played: 7

Immaculate at the heart of England's parsimonious back line - whether that be part of a four-man or a three-man defence, or alongside Tyrone Mings, Walker or Harry Maguire.

Unlucky not to score in the group-stage stalemate with Scotland when his early header came back off a post, but more importantly, cut out the lapses in concentration that had characterised some of his previous error-strewn performances for his country.

Harry Maguire - 8

Matches played: 5

Made to wait until the final group clash with the Czech Republic for his first appearance having come into the tournament under a fitness cloud after damaging ankle ligaments towards the end of last season.

However, once fit, the Man Utd centre back marshalled the England defence superbly, turning in a man-of-the-match display in the 2-0 win over Germany, before then scoring in the 4-0 victory over Ukraine in the quarter-finals, as well as firing home his penalty in Sunday's shootout.

Kieran Trippier - 7

Matches played: 5

Showed his versatility by playing on both the left and right sides of England's defence during the tournament as Southgate opted to start the Atletico Madrid full-back for his side's tougher-looking fixtures.

And that included the final, for which the 30-year-old was recalled, creating Shaw's second-minute opener with a delightful, floated cross for his fellow wing-back to smash home from close range.

Tyrone Mings - 7

Matches played: 3

Got the nod over both Ben White and Conor Coady to cover initially for the injured Maguire in the opening two group contests, the Aston Villa central defender was assured at the back as England kept two clean sheets.

Reece James - 6

Matches played: 1

The 21-year-old Chelsea defender was brought in to start at right-back in England's second group encounter with Scotland, replacing Walker, but that turned out to be his only involvement in the tournament.

Declan Rice - 8

Matches played: 7

Played in all seven matches in the tournament, putting out fires in front of the defence and linking play intelligently with the forward line.

Some questioned whether the West Ham holding midfielder could really cut it when coming up against elite nations like Germany and Italy, but the 22-year-old proved those pre-tournament doubters wrong and should now be a fixture as his nation's No 6 for years to come.

Jack Grealish - 7

Matches played: 5

Despite being in the vast majority of supporters' teams to start the tournament, Southgate used the Aston Villa playmaker as an impact substitute, a tactic that worked well in the last-16 win over Germany when he played an integral role in both his side's goals.

Also came off the bench in the semi-final, only to then be hooked in extra time as Southgate looked to protect England's 2-1 lead, and final.

Jordan Henderson - 6

Matches played: 5

The Liverpool captain did not start any matches, having only just recovered in time for the tournament following a three-month groin injury, but he did come on five times, including in all of the knockout games.

And on one of those occasions, the 31-year-old headed his first-ever international goal as England brushed aside Ukraine 4-0 in the last eight.

Kalvin Phillips - 8

Matches played: 7

A few eyebrows were raised when Southgate started the 25-year-old in a more advanced midfield role for England's opening group-stage win over Croatia, only for him to turn in an impressive display at Wembley.

However, thereafter the Leeds United midfielder dropped back to form a brilliant partnership alongside Rice in front of the defence - a key factor in England's run to the final - playing every game along the way.

Jadon Sancho - 6

Matches played: 3

The 21-year-old forward started just one game, the 4-0 win over Ukraine in the last eight, and will be best remembered for missing England's fourth penalty in their shootout loss to Italy in the final after being brought on in the last minute of extra-time specifically to take a spot kick.

Mason Mount - 6

Matches played: 5

Having started the opening two group clashes, the Chelsea forward then missed the final encounter with Czech Republic after being forced to self-isolate having come into contact with Scotland's Billy Gilmour, who had tested positive for Covid after the draw at Wembley.

The 22-year-old returned on the bench against Germany, before starting England's final three knockout games, albeit making little impact.

Phil Foden - 6

Matches played: 3

Hit the post in the early stages of England's opening fixture with Croatia, but that was about as good as it got in the tournament for the Man City youngster, who only featured in two more matches thereafter, losing his place on the right side of the forward line to Bukayo Saka and Sancho.

And to make matters worse, the 21-year-old then missed the final through injury.

Bukayo Saka - 8

Matches played: 4

Produced a man-of-the-match performance after being brought in to start the last group clash with the Czech Republic, as well as the wins in the last 16 and semi-final.

And despite his penalty shootout miss in the final, the 19-year-old has now firmly established himself in England's forward line for years to come.

Jude Bellingham - 6

Matches played: 3

Got his first taste of tournament football as a substitute in three games, including the opening win over Croatia when aged 17 years and 349 days, he became both the youngest Englishman to play at any major tournament and the youngest player of any nationality to feature at a European championship.

Harry Kane - 7

Matches played: 7

Drew some criticism after failing to net in England's three group encounters, only to respond with four goals in the knockout phase - including the extra-time winner in the semi-final against Denmark - to finish one behind the top scorers in the tournament, Cristiano Ronaldo and Patrik Schick.

Raheem Sterling - 9

Matches played: 7

England's player of the tournament after scoring three times - including winners in both group-stage clashes with Croatia and the Czech Republic, as well as the vital opener in the last-16 triumph against Germany - and featuring in all seven games.

The Man City forward also won his side's extra-time penalty that Kane converted to send them to their first major final since 1966, a match that had they won would surely have seen him crowned player of the tournament.

Marcus Rashford - 6

Matches played: 5

Played just 84 minutes in the whole tournament after struggling with a shoulder injury towards the backend of last season, all as a substitute, including the final when he came off the bench in the last minute of extra time in order to take a penalty in the shootout, only to hit the outside of the post.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - 6

Matches played: 2

Featuring just twice off the bench in the victories against Croatia and Ukraine, the Everton striker played only 18 minutes of football in the entire tournament.

