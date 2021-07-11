Italy win Euro 2020 on penalties: Roy Keane unhappy Bukayo Saka was chosen for decisive penalty

England beaten on penalties in final of Euro 2020; 19-year-old Bukayo Saka allowed to take decisive penalty kick; Gareth Southgate: "That's my call and totally rests with me"

Monday 12 July 2021 01:24, UK

England&#39;s manager Gareth Southgate embraces Bukayo Saka after he failed to score a penalty during a penalty shootout after extra time during of the Euro 2020 soccer championship final match between England and Italy at Wembley
Image: England manager Gareth Southgate embraces Bukayo Saka after he failed to score a penalty during the shootout between England and Italy at Wembley

Roy Keane has lambasted the senior England players who allowed Bukayo Saka to take the decisive penalty in England's shootout defeat to Italy in the final of Euro 2020.

Saka's penalty was saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma as England suffered heartbreak at Wembley.

The 19-year-old has never taken a penalty for his club side, Arsenal, and yet was given the responsibility of taking the all-important fifth kick in the shootout.

"If you're (Raheem) Sterling or (Jack) Grealish, you cannot sit there and have a young kid [Saka] go up for a penalty ahead of you, you can't," Keane told ITV. "You cannot let a shy 19-year-old go up in front of you. They have a lot more experience, Sterling has won trophies, they had to get in front of the young kid and stand up."

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saves from England&#39;s Jadon Sancho during the penalty shoot out following the UEFA Euro 2020 Final at Wembley
Image: Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saves from England's Jadon Sancho during the penalty shootout

England's other penalty misses were by 21-year-old Jadon Sancho and 23-year-old Marcus Rashford, both of whom had performed peripheral roles in the tournament and were brought on in the final minute of extra-time.

England's only successful penalty takers were Harry Maguire and Harry Kane.

"I chose the penalty takers based on what we've done in training and nobody is on their own. We've won together as a team and it's absolutely on all of us in terms of not being able to win the game tonight," said England boss Gareth Southgate.

"But in terms of the penalties, that's my call and totally rests with me."

Reaction to England's penalty shootout defeat

