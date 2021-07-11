Italy win Euro 2020 on penalties: Roy Keane unhappy Bukayo Saka was chosen for decisive penalty

Roy Keane has lambasted the senior England players who allowed Bukayo Saka to take the decisive penalty in England's shootout defeat to Italy in the final of Euro 2020.

Saka's penalty was saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma as England suffered heartbreak at Wembley.

The 19-year-old has never taken a penalty for his club side, Arsenal, and yet was given the responsibility of taking the all-important fifth kick in the shootout.

"If you're (Raheem) Sterling or (Jack) Grealish, you cannot sit there and have a young kid [Saka] go up for a penalty ahead of you, you can't," Keane told ITV. "You cannot let a shy 19-year-old go up in front of you. They have a lot more experience, Sterling has won trophies, they had to get in front of the young kid and stand up."

Image: Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saves from England's Jadon Sancho during the penalty shootout

England's other penalty misses were by 21-year-old Jadon Sancho and 23-year-old Marcus Rashford, both of whom had performed peripheral roles in the tournament and were brought on in the final minute of extra-time.

England's only successful penalty takers were Harry Maguire and Harry Kane.

"I chose the penalty takers based on what we've done in training and nobody is on their own. We've won together as a team and it's absolutely on all of us in terms of not being able to win the game tonight," said England boss Gareth Southgate.

"But in terms of the penalties, that's my call and totally rests with me."

Reaction to England's penalty shootout defeat

More than a team. We're family. ❤️



We'll stick together no matter what. pic.twitter.com/1p4CJNHWXY — England (@England) July 11, 2021

Football can be so cruel.



But for your personality. For your character. For your bravery...



We’ll always be proud of you. And we can’t wait to have you back with us, @BukayoSaka87 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/a6fVTb0y1j — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 11, 2021

Jadon Sancho, Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford being racially abused on social media. And this is why #ENG players will continue to take a knee. Also, Twitter and Instagram have to be quicker and stronger to stop these hate crimes on their platforms. — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) July 11, 2021

A 19-year-old Saka stepping forward to take that fifth penalty. Players of far greater experience, even subbed on and subbed off, clearly didn’t fancy it. Immense bravery. It will not define him #ENG — Ben Grounds (@Ben_Islington) July 11, 2021

Thought Saka was just about the best thing to emerge from this tournament for England. What a talent. He'll be a big part of England teams for a long time to come. — Oliver Holt (@OllieHolt22) July 11, 2021