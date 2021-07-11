Italy 1-1 England: Player ratings from Euro 2020 final

England player ratings

Jordan Pickford - 8

Image: England's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford

Superb. His opposite number will, of course, take the plaudits and headlines, but Pickford's save from Jorginho in the shootout was the most important of his career while the save onto the post in normal time would be recalled as an outstanding stop if only Leonardo Bonucci had not been on hand to bundle the ball over the line.

Kyle Walker - 6

Made a critical decoy run to fashion space for Kieran Trippier to exploit in the second minute and then supplied a lovely pass for his wing-back a few minutes later when England raced out of the block. Distribution lurched from patchy to flustered, but his pace on the cover remained important.

John Stones - 8

Excellent. Solid in defence in general but specifically brilliant when blocking Ciro Immobile's half-volley just before the break. Confident enough to bring the ball out from the back on a couple of occasions - something he has been reluctant to do previously in the tournament. Did not put a foot wrong all night.

Harry Maguire - 8

Image: England's Harry Maguire heads over against Italy

Back-passed the ball out for an Italy corner in the opening minute but that brief expression of England nerves would be swiftly forgotten. Solid and commanding in the main, and his determination to try to push England forward, particularly in extra time, was first-rate.

Kieran Trippier - 6

Image: Kieran Trippier's cross set up England's opener

The one change from the side which defeated Denmark in the semi-finals and immediately vindicated his selection with the clever floated cross to the back-post which his fellow wing-back rifled in. Treated to an extraordinary amount of space wide on the right but not as conspicuous in the final stages of the first half before fading entirely in the second when he struggled to get to grips with Federico Chiesa.

Luke Shaw - 6

Image: Shaw celebrates after putting England ahead

Started and then, with real aplomb and technical ability, finished the move which gave England the all-important early lead. Shaw's trademark this summer has been making his forays forward count and so it almost proved again on the half-hour mark when he broke to send a dangerous cross across the Italy goal. If only we could have seen more of that as the game headed to a conclusion which was inevitable from an hour out.

Declan Rice - 6

Image: Declan Rice

Ran himself into the ground and replaced with 20 minutes of normal time remaining. Had made a series of critical, pressure-relieving interceptions as he sought to stem the tide in front of his back four.

Kalvin Phillips - 6

Like Rice, no lack of effort and covering, but Phillips really only grew into the match as a positive influence when moved back into his partner's role and Jordan Henderson pushed on. It would be unfair and difficult to criticise either or both Rice and Phillips after the tournament they had, but there is no getting away from the reality that England's midfield were completely outplayed by Italy's.

Mason Mount - 4

Utterly, painfully anonymous. Could not make any sort of impact or influence either in England's wing-back system or when reverting to a midfield three. Difficult to understand, in the ultimate reckoning, how he stayed on the pitch for as long as he did having done so little.

Raheem Sterling - 6

Image: Raheem Sterling and Gianluigi Donnarumma

Typically lively and threatening whenever he had ball to feet but reputation counted against him when 50/50 penalty call was turned down at the start of the second half. If there was any fortune to the penalty award against Denmark, it certainly evened itself out there. Noticeable how tired he looked during extra-time - which is perhaps the reason why he did not take a penalty in the shootout.

Harry Kane - 5

Image: Harry Kane and Giorgio Chiellini

It will be a debate for years to come: why did Kane play so deep and was it a mistake? It worked in the first half, especially with his involvement for Shaw's goal, but in the crucial period after the break when Italy wrestled control, England lost their focal point as Kane disappeared into no man's land - neither occupying the Italian defence nor providing any sort of link-up play to relieve the pressure. Scored in the shootout, but England needed more, much more, from their captain.

Subs

Bukayo Saka - 10

Image: England's manager Gareth Southgate embraces Saka

There is a line to be given here about how England improved after his introduction and switch of formation. But the only rating worth giving is acknowledgement that, in the most pressurised sporting moment imaginable, a 19-year-old lad who had barely played for his country before this year and who has never previously taken a penalty for his club, stepped forward to take a potentially decisive kick when so many of his experienced team-mates stood back. England really should not have put him anywhere near this situation.

Jack Grealish - 5

There is an overarching conclusion to this summer that Grealish does not quite fit with Southgate's England. For many, the hug between Southgate and Grealish at the final whistle when England beat Ukraine, a match in which Grealish was unused, was taken as a sign that the Villa captain's time would come. It did not. And if not now, when will it?

Jordan Henderson - 5

Endured a real struggle after coming on and his passing erratic. Taken off in the final minute of extra-time as England made their fatally flawed substitutions.

Marcus Rashford - N/A

Who knew that England's original Euro 2020 squad contained no fewer than five right-backs?

Jadon Sancho - N/A

The conclusion is unavoidable. England tried to be clever with their extra-time substitutions and were too clever by half. Sancho, having made just one tournament start beforehand, had barely touched the ball when called up into the shootout. It is hardly hindsight that makes England's decision-making dubious.

Italy

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 7

Image: Donnarumma saves Jadon Sancho's penalty

Could not do much about Shaw's goal, and the rest of the game was about distribution and getting Italy going quickly from the back. Possibly his quietest 90 minutes of the tournament all in all, but did flap at a late cross in extra-time.

Like in the semi-final, was the hero for Italy in the penalty shootout, and was named star of the tournament by UEFA.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo - 6

Looked nervy for a large chunk of the game, particularly in his own half. A few misplaced passes, forced 10-15 yards out of position to meet England's danger early on, and rarely looked in control. Did eventually settle.

Leonardo Bonucci - 6

Image: Italy's Leonardo Bonucci celebrates after equalising

Alongside Chiellini, the centre-half's biggest test of this tournament in the first 45. Did not connect with his fellow defenders for a good hour, but made a nuisance of himself in the opposition box to snatch the equaliser.

Giorgio Chiellini - 7

Image: Chiellini holds back Saka

On his 112th cap, looked a figure of complete calm before kick-off, but forced out of his position by Kane and co in the first 30 minutes.

Booked for a cynical tug on Saka late on in normal time, but was otherwise settled into the game and possession, making a fine block from Sterling early in extra-time.

Emerson Palmieri - 4

Image: Emerson

Chelsea man had impressed since coming in for the injured Spinazzola, but struggled to deal with Trippier's runs, one of which resulted in the opener. Poor touch in the final third on the couple of occasions he did get in behind.

Nicolo Barella - 4

The all-action midfielder was practically anonymous in the first half as Phillips and Rice hassled. Booked early in the second, and hooked after 54 minutes for Cristante.

Jorginho - 7

The pass master was heavily involved and never shies from the ball, as you would expect, but seemed reluctant to break the lines early on, impacted by England's pressure. Eased into his role as the Italian metronome in midfield as they dominated the ball. Perhaps lucky not to see red for lodging his studs into Grealish's knee in extra-time, and missed his penalty.

Marco Veratti - 7

Tried to harass Kane on a number of occasions as he dropped deeper than deep, but the England man came out on top more often than not in the first half.

Like many of his team-mates, started pulling more strings around the hour mark, and controlled in midfield. Brought off early in extra time.

Federico Chiesa - 8

Image: Italy's Federico Chiesa

One of the breakthrough players of the tournament, delivering several outstanding moments, and was Italy's best player at Wembley.

Superbly wriggled free of Rice from a cul-de-sac in the first half, lashing wide from 20 yards, and was one of few Italy players looking to try something different. Came off injured late on in normal time.

Ciro Immobile - 5

Energy levels have dropped slightly since the group stages, and nothing stuck at his feet when Italy did break through England's defensive midfield. Subbed off for Berardi barely 10 minutes into the second half.

Lorenzo Insigne - 6

Image: Pickford saves from Lorenzo Insigne

Made a poor pass in the final third during a rare Italy attack in the first half, and like Immobile, looked frozen by the occasion early on. Got going later in the game before being brought off before extra-time. Stuck a couple of free-kicks in good positions over England's bar.

Subs:

Bryan Cristante - 6

Got to the near post to flick on a header for the equaliser, and should have done better with an exact replica in the last minute of extra-time.

Dominico Berardi - 6

Hugged the right touchline when he came on in an attempt to stretch England's defence out of position as they moved to a four-man defence.

Federico Bernardeschi - 5

Camped in England's half, but another retainer of Italy possession, rather than breaker of the lines. Stuck penalty down the middle.

Andrea Belotti - 5

Found space well early in extra time to spread play, but like his fellow subs, did not change the game.

Manuel Locatelli - 5

Filled in gaps having come on six minutes into extra-time for Veratti.

Alessandro Florenzi - N/A

Brought on with two minutes remaining.