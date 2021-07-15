Arsenal transfer news: Ben White wants move from Brighton, Emile Smith Rowe contract talks 'positive'

Brighton defender Ben White wants a move to Arsenal to happen as talks continue between the clubs after two rejected bids.

The England defender loves Brighton but feels the time is right for a new challenge.

Brighton will not stand in his way, provided their valuation is met, with Arsenal having had two bids worth £40m and £47m rejected.

Arsenal remain hopeful a deal can be struck for the 23-year-old centre-back, who was part of Gareth Southgate's Euro 2020 squad after making his international debut just before the tournament.

Meanwhile, talks over a new contract for Emile Smith Rowe are moving "positively", with all parties hopeful a deal can be agreed.

Smith Rowe's current deal is up in 2023 and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he is "100 per cent staying" after Aston Villa saw two bids rejected - the latest for £30m.

Image: Emile Smith Rowe celebrates his goal for Arsenal at Hibernian

Arsenal transfer updates: Bellerin, Lokonga, Saliba

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has told Arsenal he wants a new challenge.

Talks continue with Inter over a transfer, and while Arsenal want a permanent deal - or at least a loan with an obligation to buy - the Serie A champions prefer a loan with an option to buy.

Bellerin would welcome the move to Italy, and with his Arsenal contract up in 2023, he will not be extending his stay at the Emirates.

The 26-year-old is with the Arsenal squad in Scotland and came off the bench in Tuesday's pre-season defeat at Hibernian.

Albert Sambi Lokonga's move from Anderlecht to Arsenal will be finalised once the player is out of quarantine.

Lokonga is in London after a deal was agreed last week. He will need to take final medical checks before the deal is officially announced, with the fee believed to be around £15m

Arsenal defender William Saliba is in Marseille for a medical ahead of signing a season-long loan deal, which features no option to buy.