Olympics: Germany's men's football team walk off in friendly due to alleged racial abuse

Germany's men's Olympics football team left the pitch five minutes before the end of a warm-up match against Honduras after one of their players was allegedly racially abused.

The team faced Honduras in preparation for the 2020 Olympics, which begin next week, taking part in shorter matches to test their fitness in Japan.

The Germans were tied at 1-1 with their Central American opponents, with Germany equalising thanks to a goal from Felix Uduokhai.

However, the players walked off the field with five minutes left to play, with the team's Twitter account claiming that the players decided to leave because Hertha Berlin defender Jordan Torunarigha had been racially insulted.

The game has ended 5 minutes early with the score at 1-1. The Germany players left the pitch after Jordan Torunarigha was racially abused.

The Honduras national team then confirmed that the game had been abandoned after "an alleged racist insult" directed at a Germany player.

Yet they insisted that Germany's stance came about due to a "misunderstanding on the pitch".

Las postales que nos dejó el empate ante #Alemania

A university has withdrawn an offer to a student following racist abuse towards England players after the Euro 2020 final.

Video footage from a Snapchat group chat circulated on Instagram, with one individual heard using racist language towards Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, who each missed penalties in the shootout at Wembley.

A spokesperson from Nottingham Trent University said: "This allegation does not involve an NTU student. We do not tolerate any form of discrimination, including racism.

"We looked into this matter immediately and as a result have withdrawn an offer to an applicant."